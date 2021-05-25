Europe’s leaders reacted furiously after a Ryanair Holdings Plc Boeing 737-800 carrying Pratasevich, his girlfriend and scores of other passengers from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk on May 23 under the escort of a Mig-29 fighter jet. The plane’s crew was notified by authorities in Minsk of a “potential security threat on board,” according to Ryanair. European Union leaders on May 24 asked the European Commission to propose Belarusian officials who should be added to an existing blacklist and weighed broader measures to target businesses and entire sectors of the country’s economy. They also vowed to ban Belavia Belarusian Airlines from entering EU airspace and asked EU-based carriers to avoid flying over Belarus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the incident “an attack on democracy” while U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “a direct affront to international norms.” However, previous rounds of EU and U.S. sanctions have failed to loosen Lukashenko’s hold on power, and the Kremlin has signaled it will continue to back him, dismissing the West’s outrage.