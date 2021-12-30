The BOE and others formed a group — now made up of about 100 central banks and related organizations — to swap research and potential policy solutions. The idea is to influence decisions by making measurable progress toward climate goals part of the fiduciary duty of lenders, investment banks and asset managers. At the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, Carney announced that banks and asset managers representing 40% of the world’s financial assets had pledged to decarbonize their operations by 2050 and also set more immediate goals for 2030. A total of 450 firms, which represent a pool of $130 trillion of assets, signed up for the so-called Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. GFANZ is co-chaired by Carney and Michael R. Bloomberg, the owner and founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.