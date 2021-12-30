1. What got central banks interested?
A mounting body of research suggests that climate change poses a threat to price stability and a risk to the financial system, two traditional purviews of central banks. Even if goals set in the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global temperature gains are met, the fallout could include lower output on farms and construction sites, increased migration and more deaths from heat and other climate factors. That’s on top of property damage from extreme weather and coastal flooding that could total trillions of dollars by 2100. To raise awareness, activists from the movement Extinction Rebellion staged several protests outside the Bank of England in 2021, while Greenpeace environmentalists paraglided onto the roof of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt.
2. How is the financial system vulnerable?
In 2015, Mark Carney, who was then governor of the BOE, raised an alarm about the “tragedy” of climate change and warned specifically about “re-pricing” events. That includes physical damage that destroys the value of assets (such as waterfront properties), imposes new liabilities on companies (as shown by California utility giant PG&E Corp.’s wildfire-driven bankruptcy) or sharply raises insurance prices. Another risk is a sudden change in the value of certain holdings because of drastic government action, like the introduction of a steep carbon tax or regulations that keep fossil fuels in the ground, leaving them as so-called stranded assets.
3. What came out of that warning?
The BOE and others formed a group — now made up of about 100 central banks and related organizations — to swap research and potential policy solutions. The idea is to influence decisions by making measurable progress toward climate goals part of the fiduciary duty of lenders, investment banks and asset managers. At the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, Carney announced that banks and asset managers representing 40% of the world’s financial assets had pledged to decarbonize their operations by 2050 and also set more immediate goals for 2030. A total of 450 firms, which represent a pool of $130 trillion of assets, signed up for the so-called Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. GFANZ is co-chaired by Carney and Michael R. Bloomberg, the owner and founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.
4. What can monetary policy do?
That’s controversial, particularly in countries where central banks are hemmed in by explicit government mandates set for them as institutions. Some critics argue that climate policy is better left to politicians. Others say climate change impacts are squarely in central banks’ mandates. Several options have been floated. Central banks can impose mandatory climate-risk disclosure rules, conduct stress tests of banks’ assets for climate-related risks and set higher capital requirements for lenders more exposed to those risks, essentially making it more expensive for banks to lend to these companies. Central banks are also shifting asset purchase programs to limit exposure to industries with high greenhouse-gas emissions.
5. What are specific central banks doing?
The pace of action is varied:
• The Bank of Japan is looking to spur private-sector efforts by providing funds for bank lending to climate-friendly businesses. In July, the BOJ said it would give banks more exemptions from its negative interest rate on reserves when they make loans or investments toward a greener economy.
• The People’s Bank of China, a more centralized authority, provides direct investment in sustainable projects, encourages the sale of green bonds and is studying policy tools to provide cheaper funding to institutions supporting emission-cutting projects.
• Policy makers at the BOE have signaled they’ll take account of the government’s environmental goals in buying assets in financial markets. They’ve also started a stress test of the country’s biggest banks and insurers to judge how resilient they are to climate change, with results due in May 2022.
• Sweden’s Riksbank has cleansed its reserves of assets tied to pollution and started mapping the carbon footprint of its corporate bond-purchase program. Proposed legislation calls on the bank to consider how its asset purchases can contribute to fighting climate change.
• The U.S. Federal Reserve has been a notable laggard, though it’s looking at the impact of climate change through the lens of its duty to safeguard financial stability.
• The ECB is crafting new models and indicators tracking the implications of global warming.
