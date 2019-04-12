It’s three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union but the Brexit saga drags on. Departure day has been postponed twice and what kind of divorce the U.K. really wants isn’t yet clear. Parliament is deadlocked, and has repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May. Now May is on her way out and the political turmoil is about to get more intense. The risk of a messy no-deal split remains real, and companies continue to spend millions preparing for the worst.

1. Where’s this drama going?

May is trying one more push to get her unpopular Brexit agreement through Parliament. She has promised some tweaks to the deal but it’s uncertain they’ll be enough. Anything she offers to one side of the debate will erode support on the other, and her efforts to forge a cross-party agreement have failed. May has now promised to set a date for her departure -- but not until she gives her deal one more shot in Parliament in the first week of June.

2. What’s the endgame?

The next chapter in the drama is a leadership battle inside the Conservative Party. There’s a good chance that a pro-Brexit hardliner who wants to rip up May’s deal and even try to lead the U.K. into a no-deal split could win. Former London mayor and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is the favorite for now. There’s also a growing sense that a general election might be needed to break the impasse. By October, Britain could be faced again with the choice between no-deal, asking for another extension or calling the whole thing off.

3. Why the delay and what does it mean?

On April 10, EU leaders granted May a second Brexit extension to Oct. 31, though the U.K. could leave the bloc earlier if Parliament agrees on a deal. The government says it still aims to exit the EU in the summer. The postponement means Britain will participate in elections for the European Parliament -- three months after it was supposed to be out of the bloc. May’s Conservative Party is bracing for a drubbing at the hands of the new Brexit Party, founded by veteran anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage. May seems to be hoping that a poor result for her party will encourage Tory members of Parliament to get behind her deal and put an end to the delay that has left voters exasperated. It’s not looking like a very safe bet.

4. Can the whole thing be called off?

Yes, and the delay could make that more likely. But there are still major obstacles. At least for now, there isn’t a majority in Parliament behind proposals to hold a second referendum. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has come out in favor of another plebiscite, but with reservations. May is adamant that a re-vote would undermine faith in democracy and rip the country apart. In any case, it’s not clear what the result would be: Polls indicate that support among voters is now more in favor of remaining in the EU than leaving, but that’s what surveys showed last time, too. Leave ended up carrying the 2016 referendum with 52 percent of the vote. The U.K. does have the legal right to cancel the divorce, by revoking the so-called Article 50 notification that triggered the exit process.

5. What’s the way forward?

There’s no obvious route. By the third time May’s deal was defeated by Parliament on March 29, some Brexit hardliners in her own party had been convinced to support her. But the plan still failed by 58 votes. The Labour party is pushing for a “customs union” that would keep goods in European supply chains moving tariff-free. May has hinted heavily that she’s amenable to a similar arrangement -- a big concession, but one that probably wouldn’t be enough to win Labour over if she doesn’t also agree to a confirmatory vote. Whatever concessions May offers Labour will erode support from pro-Brexit MPs on her own side.

6. Could the U.K. still leave without a deal?

There’s still a chance Britain could crash out of the bloc with no agreement or grace period, though the U.K. Parliament has voted against that and the EU indicated earlier this year it doesn’t have the stomach for it. May has said she wouldn’t lead the country out without a deal unless Parliament agreed. A pro-Brexit successor to May might try, however. That would leave the U.K. lacking legal arrangements to smooth trade and other transactions with its neighbors, snarling cross-border commerce. Bottlenecks could bring shortages of everything from food to drugs to manufacturing components. Both sides are preparing for the worst, for example taking steps to prevent a financial-markets meltdown. But while the measures can mitigate some of the more catastrophic outcomes -- such as flights being grounded -- they won’t address the obstacles to trade that would suddenly emerge.

7. What’s the fallout?

Companies operating in Britain have bemoaned the lack of clarity over Brexit’s impact, warning that unanswered questions about everything from trade policy to immigration laws are throttling hiring and investment decisions. The prospect of Brexit has already prompted global banks to move operations, assets and people to Frankfurt, Paris and other cities. Manufacturers and broadcasters have also started moving facilities, while companies and households have been stockpiling.

8. Why did May’s deal fail?

She faced opposition on all sides: from the pro-Brexit and pro-EU flanks of her Conservative Party, from the Northern Irish party that props up her government and from most of the opposition Labour Party, which wants to maintain trading ties to protect jobs. The main objection was from her own Tories and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to guarantees that a new physical border wouldn’t emerge between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU. Critics say this so-called backstop provision risks binding the U.K. to EU rules forever. They argue that May caved in to the EU and betrayed the electorate’s call to regain sovereignty, while treating Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the country.

9. What did May’s deal say about future ties?

Alongside the proposed divorce treaty was a non-binding political declaration on what future ties between Britain and the bloc should look like. The declaration was vaguely worded, an intentional move designed to help May get her deal through a divided Parliament. But that vagueness became a liability as lawmakers complained May was asking them to sign off on a “blind Brexit” -- a departure from the EU without a clear sense of what the future would hold. A permanent deal on economic and trading ties was meant to be thrashed out during the 21-month transition that was supposed to start the day Britain left the EU. The political declaration is still on the table and could be tweaked in the unlikely event a new consensus emerges in the U.K. The EU has said it’s willing to redraft the political declaration but won’t touch the divorce deal -- the bit that contains the controversial Irish backstop.

