Strains emerged almost from the moment the protocol came into force, with images of empty food shelves flooding social media. They escalated in January when the European Commission threatened to override parts of the protocol to stop Covid-19 vaccines made in the EU moving into mainland Britain via Northern Ireland without approval. The prospect of controls returning to the Irish border sparked outrage and the Commission reversed course, yet the episode added to momentum behind the wider unionist campaign to undermine and abolish the protocol. Since then various issues have flared up, most publicly a row dubbed the “sausage wars” over checks on chilled meats moving from the rest of the U.K. into the region. The U.K. and EU agreed to postpone the changes for three months but still need to find a permanent plan for trade in the region. Another sector under threat is pharmaceuticals. More than 2,000 generic medicines made in Great Britain could be withdrawn from the Northern Irish market, with the British Generic Manufacturers Association, an industry trade body, saying different regulations in the province could make it too costly and complex to supply medicines.