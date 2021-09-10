1. Why do some Californians want to recall Newsom?
The bid to remove him started in February 2020, just before the coronavirus began its assault on American lives and on the U.S. economy. The petitions calling for his removal cite a litany of complaints, including high taxes and elevated homelessness rates; water rationing; an accommodative approach to undocumented aliens; and opposition to capital punishment. The recall petition drive collected the required 1.49 million valid signatures to force a vote. It’s one of six efforts to recall Newsom since he took office in 2019.
2. How did Newsom handle the pandemic?
He was the first governor to order a statewide shutdown and was initially lauded for keeping infections relatively low. But a series of on-again, off-again stay-at-home orders tried the patience of California residents and business owners. Reports last November of Newsom attending a lobbyist’s birthday dinner at a luxury restaurant with about 12 other people, maskless, didn’t help his public image. (He called attending that dinner “a mistake.”) His approval rating dropped to 46% in January from 64% in September, according to the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.
3. What does polling show?
The most recent UC Berkeley poll found 38.5% of surveyed voters support the recall while 60.1% want to keep Newsom in office.
4. How does the election work?
Voters will see two questions on the ballot. First, they answer whether Newsom should be removed from office. Those who choose “yes” can then check the name of one of the candidates seeking to replace him.
5. What does Newsom say?
In a statement of opposition included by law on the recall petition, Newsom warned that “this unwarranted recall effort” is “being pushed by political extremists supporting President Trump’s hateful attacks on California.” His new anti-recall campaign website calls his opponents “anti-vaxxers, QAnon conspiracy theorists, anti-immigrant activists and Trump supporters.”
6. Who is behind the recall campaign?
Orrin Heatlie, who retired after serving 25 years as a sergeant with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, leads Recall Gavin 2020, one of two committees that drove the petition effort. The other, Rescue California, is managed by veteran Republican fundraiser Anne Dunsmore. Recall supporters had raised more than $13.8 million as of Sept. 9, while Newsom supporters had raised more than $75 million.
7. Who wants to replace Newsom?
Conservative talk show host Larry Elder led in polling among the 46 candidates on the ballot to take Newsom’s spot. Other candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; Newsom’s 2018 Republican opponent, businessman John Cox; reality television celebrity Caitlyn Jenner; and state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley. All are Republicans. Kevin Paffrath, the host of a YouTube personal finance show, is the leading Democrat. Newsom’s team had warned other Democrats that they would weaken the anti-recall movement by joining the ballot.
8. How common are gubernatorial recall efforts?
Eighteen states allow for the removal of a governor by referendum, and the District of Columbia allows recall of its top official, the mayor. Since the start of the pandemic, 14 governors have been the targets of recall efforts, said Joshua Spivak, a senior fellow at the Hugh L. Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College, who runs a blog on recall elections. Most such efforts fail when organizers are unable to collect the required number of signatures by a certain deadline, a difficult and costly endeavor in normal times, made more challenging with the pandemic. California’s 2003 recall of Davis, a Democrat, was the first successful recall of a governor since North Dakota carried out the feat in 1921. In 2012, Wisconsin voters decided against removing their Republican governor, Scott Walker.
9. Can a Republican win in California?
It would be a feat. The last time Republicans won a statewide office in California was in 2006, when Schwarzenegger was re-elected governor and Steve Poizner was elected insurance commissioner. Today, both the state Senate and Assembly have Democratic supermajorities, only 11 of California’s 53 congressional districts are held by Republicans, and there are almost twice as many registered Democrats than registered Republicans.
