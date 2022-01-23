If I had to boil it down to one theme, it’s not to fear your finances and not to be afraid to speak up and talk about it. There’s this cultural [idea] that it’s inappropriate to talk about money. It’s frowned upon in some workplaces to talk about your salary with your employees, which to me is so gnarly — because you’re literally at work to earn the money! And so, you’re walking around not saying the thing that you’re there for. This book and all the work I do is really about opening up a larger conversation about money. Because I believe once we’re more comfortable talking about money, people are going to start facing their finances.