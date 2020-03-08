1. What’s changed?

The Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand began to talk more soberly and thoughtfully about unconventional policy last year, amid China’s slowing economy and its trade fight with the U.S. That suggested Australia and New Zealand might need to find extra monetary stimulus, having cut rates to levels the Federal Reserve and Bank of England were at when they turned to asset purchases -- known as quantitative easing, or QE -- to support their economies following the financial crisis. The RBA and RBNZ both acknowledged their limited rate firepower, particularly if they need to respond to an external shock. With that in mind, RBA Governor Philip Lowe and his New Zealand counterpart Adrian Orr said it was prudent to discuss unconventional options. At that stage, a shock in the form of a health crisis had hardly occurred to anyone.

2. Has the RBA given details?

Its program is likely to involve setting a numerical target for government bond yields. The approach would differ from that used by the Federal Reserve, which announced the dollar amount of fixed-income assets it would buy each month and then observed the impact on the market. The RBA is looking at price first, and its program would more closely resemble Japan’s yield-curve control.

By way of example, the RBA might aim to ensure rates were around, say, 25 basis points for a specific maturity. The bank would then adjust its purchases of government bonds depending on how the market responded. The “announcement effect” might be enough to shift yields to the desired target, though chances are the RBA would need to back this up with some purchases. In other words, the RBA would use its market credibility to help achieve its goal. And it would be flexible. If, for example, the bank aimed to keep yields out to four or five years around 25 basis points, it wouldn’t be worried if they happened to be at 26 or 27; but if they were at 50, then that wouldn’t be consistent with the objective.

3. What about negative rates?

Lowe has made clear that negative rates are “extraordinarily unlikely” in Australia and there’s no appetite at the RBA for outright purchases of private-sector assets in a QE program. In a Nov. 26 speech, he said the bank’s goal was “lowering risk-free interest rates along the yield curve.” This, he said, would also have a “signaling effect” that the RBA intended to keep rates low for an extended period. The governor, in the address, set the bank’s lower bound for rates at 0.25% -- and made clear there’s “not a smooth continuum running” from rate cuts to QE, as the latter is a more significant step. But that was before the coronavirus outbreak. In response, on March 3 the RBA reduced its cash rate to 0.5%. It is now only one cut away from having to deploy unconventional policy if it wants to provide additional stimulus. The RBA has signaled it’s ready to cut further and money markets are pricing in a cut in April.

4. What about Orr?

He has focused heavily on negative rates, suggesting that’s his non-standard policy of choice. When Orr acknowledged the RBNZ was refreshing its unconventional policy strategy last year, he said he didn’t see the issue as urgent. Today there are real concerns the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak could tip New Zealand into recession. Orr is due to unveil more details of his thinking in a speech at 2 p.m. in Wellington on March 10. Markets are pricing in at least two rate cuts from the RBNZ by May (it makes its next decision on March 25). Some bank economists predict Orr will cut his official cash rate (OCR) to 0.25% from 1% currently. New Zealand’s Treasury Department estimates the OCR could go as low as minus 0.35% in a crisis.

5. When might all this begin?

The RBNZ has said it would only go unconventional if, after exhausting standard policy, inflation was still far below its 2% goal. But like Australia, the shock necessary to trigger QE might already be coming into view. While Lowe has said the bar for a move to QE would be different to a rate cut, that’s the only way he could go for additional stimulus if the RBA moves in April. In other words, the RBA might be in a position to deploy unconventional policy as soon as May. That said, Australia’s government is preparing a stimulus “boost” to support businesses struggling with cash flow and to help keep people in jobs. It also has the annual budget in May, when it could announce additional support. That may ease some immediate pressure on the RBA. New Zealand’s government has also indicated it’s prepared to loosen fiscal policy in response to the crisis.

6. Has this stuff worked elsewhere?

The broad consensus is yes, particularly in the initial stages when economies and markets were facing severe shocks. Borrowing costs have been lowered and financial conditions eased in economies that went unconventional, though the impact diminishes the longer the measures remain. The Fed’s forward guidance is generally viewed as having been effective in supporting the U.S. economy, while QE’s impact on interest rates, bank lending and company behavior suggest it largely helped stimulate activity. And while there were fears that negative rates would prompt savers to pull their cash out of banks and stuff it under their mattresses, this hasn’t come to pass. The experience in Japan has been less convincing. While prices are rising again, inflation remains a long way short of the central bank’s 2% target and negative side effects, such as strains on regional lenders, are piling up. But as the RBA has noted, much is still in progress and it’s tricky to draw firm conclusions.

7. Is there a downside?

It wouldn’t be economics if there weren’t. One potential fallout is that, as central banks lap up bonds, any subsequent squeeze on yields might encourage a move toward riskier assets in search of higher returns. Very cheap money can also lead to inflated valuations -- real estate is a classic example -- and set the stage for a sharp correction. Critics have also warned that the more central banks become involved in multiple objectives and policy instruments, the more exposed they are to political interference. A broader question is whether future policy will ever return to the conventional status quo, with more than half of central bankers in a recent survey expecting QE to stay around.

The other key issue is bank profitability. Margins are going to be compressed when the yield curve is lower and flattened. Any RBA target for the yield on government bonds would do that -- and its implications for bank margins would be clear. But, it’s worth noting, if unconventional policy leads to a stronger economy -- its basic aim -- then that’s good for bank profitability because it means there will be fewer loan defaults.

