Money is edging toward its biggest reinvention in centuries. Modern technology and even the coronavirus pandemic are pushing consumers to go cashless, and with alternative concepts like cryptocurrencies taking hold, central banks are acting quickly to ensure they don’t fall behind. The goal is a payment system that is safer, more resilient and cheaper than current options -- or privately launched alternatives.

1. What would CBDCs be like?

Not so different, at least on the surface, from keeping electronic money in a bank account and using cards, smartphones or apps to send that money into the world. The key difference is that money provided by a central bank — like cash — is generally considered a risk-free asset. For example, a dollar bill issued by the US Federal Reserve is always worth $1. A dollar in a commercial bank account, while in theory convertible into paper cash on demand, is subject to that bank’s solvency and liquidity risks, meaning consumers might not always be able to access it and can lose money if a bank goes bust. CBDCs, like bank notes and coins, would be the direct liability of the central bank, carrying its guarantee.

2. How would this work?

Central banks are experimenting on two main tracks: wholesale and retail. In retail projects, customers could open accounts with a central bank using CBDCs, an approach that could help those who currently don’t have access to banking services. In wholesale projects, banks and other institutions would get access to CBDCs but consumers would not.

3. How would payments improve?

In the current system, commercial banks clear transactions with one another in a process that involves delays that open up a credit risk for the time it takes the transaction to be completed. Settling payments using CBDCs could remove that lag. Cross-border transactions face additional hurdles; international settlements using CBDCs could be far faster and cheaper.

4. Are these cryptocurrencies?

No. Even when the value of Bitcoin rose, its use in payment transactions was still limited. The cryptocurrency movement — where groups of private citizens develop protocols for their own versions of money — was also a revolt against centralized financial authority, while central banks and CBDCs epitomize it. One possible overlap is the blockchain technology pioneered by Bitcoin, which functions as a publicly distributed ledger of transactions. Some countries are experimenting with blockchain, though experts doubt that in its current form the technology could handle the volume a CBDC might generate. The crypto development central banks worry about most involves “stablecoins,” which peg their value to an existing currency or asset. The plans Facebook’s operator announced in 2019 for a stablecoin (first called Libra, later Diem, now dead) gave central banks a jolt and sped up work on CBDCs.

5. What are potential downsides?

Denmark and some other countries have ruled out the retail model for CBDCs, since traditional banks that support economies by providing loans could be undermined if depositors switched en masse to central bank accounts. Privacy advocates worry about a loss of anonymity and the potential for government surveillance.

6. Who’s trying this?

The International Monetary Fund says some 100 countries are at varying stages of exploration. Nigeria’s eNaira went into circulation in late 2021. India surprised the payments world by announcing that its central bank will issue a digital rupee as early as this financial year. In China, some 140 million consumers have used the digital yuan during its trials. Some of the islands in the eastern Caribbean that share a central bank launched their own digital currency, DCash. Its use was expanded to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2021 after a volcano erupted; the rollout was seen as a key part of recovery efforts.

7. Who’s not?

The Fed has been lukewarm on the idea. It published a paper outlining benefits, but officials say there will be no “Fedcoin” without congressional action. Other central banks say they’re building technical capacity but see no pressing need to act.

8. Is there a precedent for this?

Not quite, though there are parallels. For centuries, it was common for transactions to be conducted in privately issued bank notes and coins, despite the endless headaches caused by fluctuating values. In the late 1800s, many governments seeking greater monetary control gave themselves a monopoly over the issuance of currency. Now, with crypto rising and the decline of cash, central banks are seeing the need to get creative again.

