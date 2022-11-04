Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Money is edging toward its biggest reinvention in centuries. Modern technology and even the coronavirus pandemic have pushed consumers to go cashless, and with alternative concepts like stablecoins and cryptocurrencies taking hold, central banks are acting quickly to ensure they don’t fall behind on innovation. The goal is a digital form of money that can compete with private-sector alternatives by being safer, more resilient and cheaper.

1. What would CBDCs be like?

Not so different, at least on the surface, from keeping electronic money in a bank account and using cards, smartphones or apps to send that money into the world. The key difference is that money provided by a central bank — like cash — is generally considered a risk-free asset. For example, a dollar bill issued by the US Federal Reserve is always worth $1. A dollar in a commercial bank account, while in theory convertible into paper cash on demand, is subject to that bank’s solvency and liquidity risks, meaning consumers might not always be able to access it and can lose money if a bank goes bust. CBDCs, like bank notes and coins, would be the direct liability of the central bank, carrying its guarantee.

2. What do CBDCs have to do with crypto?

Not much. Even when the value of Bitcoin rose, its use in payment transactions was still limited. The cryptocurrency movement — where groups of private citizens develop protocols for their own versions of money — symbolizes a revolt against centralized financial authority, while central banks and CBDCs epitomize it. One possible overlap is the blockchain technology pioneered by Bitcoin, which functions as a publicly distributed ledger of transactions. Some countries are experimenting with blockchain, though experts doubt that in its current form the technology could handle the volume a CBDC might generate. The crypto development central banks worry about most involves “stablecoins,” which peg their value to an existing currency or asset. The plans Facebook’s operator announced in 2019 for a stablecoin (first called Libra, later Diem, now dead) gave central banks a jolt and sped up work on CBDCs.

3. How would CBDCs work?

Central banks are experimenting on two main tracks: wholesale and retail. In retail applications, consumers could have direct access to digital central bank money, for instance within an existing bank account or through a wallet offered by a payment service provider. In wholesale projects, the focus is on exploring more innovative technologies for interbank payments and settlements, and they often even experiment with blockchain. A wholesale CBDC wouldn’t be an entirely new concept, though, since central banks already grant lenders access to digital accounts.

4. How would payments improve?

Digital payments could be settled faster than they currently are -- even instantly, eliminating credit risk -- and more cheaply. In some countries where electronic payment methods are not very widespread due to high costs for merchants, payments by card or phone could become more widespread. In addition, a lower-cost CBDC could foster competition among payment service providers so that even conventional card payments -- like Visa or Mastercard -- might become cheaper.

5. What are potential downsides?

Denmark and some other countries have ruled out the retail model for CBDCs, since traditional banks that support economies by providing loans could be undermined if depositors switched en masse to central bank accounts. Privacy advocates worry about a loss of anonymity and the potential for government surveillance.

6. Who’s trying this?

The International Monetary Fund says some 100 countries are at varying stages of exploration. Nigeria’s eNaira went into circulation in late 2021, India is launching its first pilot of the digital rupee, and in China, hundreds of millions of consumers have already used the digital yuan during its trials. Some of the islands in the eastern Caribbean that share a central bank launched their own digital currency, DCash. Its use was expanded to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2021 after a volcano erupted; the rollout was seen as a key part of recovery efforts.

7. Who’s not?

The Fed has also been lukewarm on the idea. It published a paper outlining benefits, but officials say there will be no “Fedcoin” without congressional action. It has, however, conducted research: In November, an official at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said a team there found that a central bank digital currency using distributed ledger technology could reduce the time it takes to settle foreign exchange transactions from two days to under 10 seconds. Other central banks also say they’re building technical capacity but see no pressing need to act. The Swiss National Bank has conducted what it says were successful tests of digital payments but officials have expressed doubt about whether a CBDC would fill a real gap. Swiss National Bank Vice President Martin Schlegel likened CBDCs to “a wheel whose road has not been built.”

8. Is there a precedent for this?

Not quite, though there are parallels. For centuries, it was common for transactions to be conducted in privately issued bank notes and coins, despite the endless headaches caused by fluctuating values. In the late 1800s, many governments seeking greater monetary control gave their central banks a monopoly over the issuance of currency. Now, with electronic payments pushing out cash and even volatile assets like cryptos emerging, central banks are seeing the need to get creative again.

--With assistance from Alastair Marsh.

