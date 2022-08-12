Placeholder while article actions load

On Sept. 4, Chileans will vote on a new constitution, almost three years after the outbreak of civil unrest that led to the drafting of the potential replacement to a charter imposed by the military dictatorship that ruled from 1973 to 1990. Almost 80% of voters in a 2020 referendum favored the writing of a new constitution, but the latest polls show that ratification may be doubtful. Scrutiny of the document, which was composed by a left-leaning body, increased as some argue it will weigh on economic growth, deter investments and undercut political checks and balances.

1. Why are Chileans writing a new constitution?

Though the current constitution has been amended several times since Chile returned to democracy, many have long viewed the document as illegitimate because of its origins during the reign of General Augusto Pinochet, a violent dictator whose rule featured arbitrary arrests and political executions. Critics have also argued that elements of the constitution have entrenched inequality. When mass street protests began on Oct. 18, 2019, triggered by an increase in Santiago subway fares, demonstrators expanded their grievances to include problems with the pension, health care and education systems. In an effort to diffuse tensions, then President Sebastian Pinera agreed to the 2020 referendum to determine whether Chile would rewrite its charter and what type of body would be in charge of doing so.

2. What happened then?

Voters delivered a massive surprise in May 2021 by spurning traditional political parties and electing a Constitutional Convention marked by the presence of left-leaning independents. At the same time, rightist members failed to secure the one-third of seats necessary to block articles. The body rushed to finish the draft after a year of work, writing and then re-writing clauses and going as far as holding weekend and late-night sessions to put forth a charter.

3. What’s in the proposed constitution?

The new constitution lays out a much more progressive and inclusive legal framework than currently, and it takes steps to hold the private sector more accountable while still enshrining fundamentals such as private property. On social issues, the charter presented in July includes measures that boost indigenous community representation, establish a national health care system, require gender parity in public institutions and toughen environmental safeguards. It broadens the central bank’s considerations in its policy decisions, authorizes expropriations with the condition that the property owner is “fairly” compensated and makes permits for the use of water temporary and revocable. A controversial proposal to nationalize the mining industry was rejected. The constitution would set up a parallel justice system for indigenous communities and also replace the senate with a weaker, regional chamber, thus leaving much of the legislative power in the hands of the lower house.

4. What’s been the reaction?

The far-right Republicanos party, whose founder, Jose Antonio Kast, lost to President Gabriel Boric in December’s runoff, became one of the first to publicly rebuff the convention’s work. The party said the new text limits personal liberties and will make politicians too powerful. Hence, its authors “failed in the mission of writing a constitution that represents the Chilean people and lays the groundwork for future development.” Meanwhile, the influential ex-President Michelle Bachelet backed the charter, saying in a Bloomberg News interview that it offers a new “social contract.” Starting in late March, polls showed voters moving toward rejecting the new charter, an option now backed by nearly half of the population. According to pollster Cadem, which carries out surveys and market research, some of the public lost trust in the Constitutional Convention members and disagree with the approved articles. Still, since July, there’s been a rise in those who say they will approve the document, to about 37%. Polling shows that supporters most praise the planned national health care system and social rights. People inclined to vote for the new constitution tend to be younger and live in Santiago, while detractors are older and live in other regions around the country. Polls show many voters remain undecided, with estimates running around 15%.

5. Where do things stand?

Campaigns for and against the new constitution are in full swing. Debate on its main points feature prominently in local press, volunteers hand out pamphlets with information to passers-by on city streets and television ads started running on Aug. 5. Boric’s administration, which has expressed support for the new charter, is taking steps to inform voters about the proposal, going as far as distributing free copies nationwide. Still, a government watchdog is carrying out a probe into accusations officials used public funds to specifically urge people to approve the charter. Regardless, disseminating the new constitution’s main ideas is no easy task, as it has 388 articles, 178 pages and roughly 54,000 words including the preamble and transitory rules though excluding the names of the convention members. By comparison, the US Constitution has about 4,500 words.

6. What’s next?

On Sept. 4, all eligible residents will cast ballots in a mandatory vote where a simple majority will be needed to either approve or reject the document. If it is shot down, the current constitution will remain in force. Boric has said his administration will push for another constitutional re-write if the proposal is rejected. At the same time, a bill lowering the legislative majorities needed to reform the current constitution was approved by congress.

7. How have investors reacted?

In general, investors and top policy makers such as central bank President Rosanna Costa have said the constitutional process is weighing on local assets given the uncertainty it creates. There are disagreements as to how the new constitution would play out. This month, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA strategist Mario Castro wrote investor sentiment is “generally very pessimistic” over the political outlook and the proposed new charter. Earlier, Morgan Stanley economists wrote the draft constitution wouldn’t disrupt Chile’s macro policy framework, and the exclusion of extreme articles is positive for fixed-income assets.

