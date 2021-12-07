Chileans go to the polls on Dec. 19 to choose between presidential candidates from the hard right and the far left. This will be the first election since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in which the candidates don’t come from the two coalitions that dominated politics in the past three decades; their contenders flopped to fourth and fifth places in first-round voting on Nov. 21. The election comes at a time when the current president (who is barred from seeking a second consecutive term by Chile’s term limits) recently survived impeachment, the fate of the country’s iconic pension system may be at stake and the country’s constitution is in the process of being rewritten. The Chilean peso gained 2.2% on the Monday after the first-round vote before flopping to a new 18-month low.