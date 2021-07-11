Years of a light touch approach to technology companies enabled them and their billionaire founders to grow rich, influential and powerful. Too powerful, it seems. Since last year, President Xi Jinping’s government has acted to rein in these corporations -- from derailing Ant Group’s blockbuster IPO to new rules curbing monopolistic practices across the internet landscape. In March, Xi warned that Beijing would target so-called “platform” companies that had amassed data and market dominance. This term covers a range of firms that offer services to hundreds of millions, from Didi to food delivery giant Meituan and e-commerce leaders like JD.com Inc. Didi’s decision to proceed with its U.S. IPO despite reported reservations from China’s regulators was likely seen in Beijing as another example of how some technology companies viewed themselves as beyond the reach of the Communist Party. The new rules would effectively prevent such an incident from happening again.