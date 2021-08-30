Chinese shares traded in New York and Hong Kong plunged in July and August as shareholders price in increased scrutiny from Beijing. Some companies have shelved or delayed their U.S. IPO plans, according to reports, including health-care firm LinkDoc Technology Ltd. and Ximalaya Inc., an audio sharing platform. Others with planned U.S. listings are shifting to Hong Kong instead, like J&T Express. About three quarters of Chinese companies that listed overseas this year were trading below their IPO prices in August as valuations of listed tech firms dropped almost 40%. For Didi, the penalty for going against the wishes of Beijing was severe. The stock lost more than 30% in four days, falling below its IPO price. Shareholders sued the company, as well as its directors and underwriters, claiming Didi failed to disclose talks it was having with Chinese authorities about its compliance with cybersecurity laws. Meanwhile, a contingent of Wall Street veterans is seeking to resume talks before the end of the year with Chinese regulatory officials to search for common ground.