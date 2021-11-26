Four days after DiDi’s IPO, China’s cybersecurity regulator told app stores to remove the company’s app, citing serious violations on the collection and usage of personal information. DiDi’s share price fell as much as 25% on the first trading day after China’s crackdown. Shareholders sued the company, as well as its directors and underwriters, claiming DiDi failed to disclose talks it was having with Chinese authorities about its compliance with cybersecurity laws. In the wake of the DiDi episode, some companies shelved or delayed their U.S. IPO plans, according to reports, including health-care firm LinkDoc Technology Ltd., bike-sharing company Hello Inc. and audio-sharing platform Ximalaya Inc. Courier company J&T Express — which, though Indonesian, has several investors based in China and significant operations there — shifted its planned U.S. listing to Hong Kong, and other companies may follow.