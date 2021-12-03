In July, China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, said companies hoping to go public outside the mainland will first be required to undergo cybersecurity and national security reviews if they hold data on at least 1 million people. Many of China’s technology firms have near-monopolies in their fields and vast pools of user data, and the Chinese Communist Party appears intent on making sure sensitive data can’t be accessed by foreign regulators. A month earlier, Didi had rankled Beijing by proceeding with its U.S. IPO -- shepherded by a who’s who of Wall Street banks -- even after authorities had expressed concerns over its security practices. Didi said Dec. 2 that it will file for a delisting of its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange and start work on a Hong Kong share sale. It said it would ensure that the U.S. stock will be convertible into freely tradable shares on another internationally recognized stock exchange.