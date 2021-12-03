1. What action did the U.S. take?
Under a law signed in December 2020 by President Donald Trump a month before he left office, Chinese companies may face delisting starting in 2024 if they refuse to show financial information to American regulators. Rules developed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to carry out that law require that audits done for Chinese companies be made available for inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a quasi-governmental body created by Congress two decades ago to improve the integrity of audits. China has refused to let the PCAOB examine audits of its firms, citing national security concerns. The SEC said that while more than 50 jurisdictions work with the PCAOB to allow the required inspections, two historically have not: China and Hong Kong.
2. What action did China take?
In July, China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, said companies hoping to go public outside the mainland will first be required to undergo cybersecurity and national security reviews if they hold data on at least 1 million people. Many of China’s technology firms have near-monopolies in their fields and vast pools of user data, and the Chinese Communist Party appears intent on making sure sensitive data can’t be accessed by foreign regulators. A month earlier, Didi had rankled Beijing by proceeding with its U.S. IPO -- shepherded by a who’s who of Wall Street banks -- even after authorities had expressed concerns over its security practices. Didi said Dec. 2 that it will file for a delisting of its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange and start work on a Hong Kong share sale. It said it would ensure that the U.S. stock will be convertible into freely tradable shares on another internationally recognized stock exchange.
3. What’s been the impact?
Days after Didi’s IPO, China’s cybersecurity regulator told app stores to remove the company’s app, citing serious violations on the collection and usage of personal information. Didi’s share price fell as much as 25% on the first trading day after China’s crackdown. Shareholders sued the company, as well as its directors and underwriters, claiming Didi failed to disclose talks it was having with Chinese authorities about its compliance with cybersecurity laws. In the wake of the Didi episode, some companies shelved or delayed their U.S. IPO plans, according to reports, including health-care firm LinkDoc Technology Ltd., bike-sharing company Hello Inc. and audio-sharing platform Ximalaya Inc. Courier company J&T Express -- which, though Indonesian, has several investors based in China and significant operations there -- shifted its planned U.S. listing to Hong Kong, and other companies may follow.
4. Is China trying to discourage foreign ownership of its companies?
Quite the opposite. China has opened the door to full foreign ownership of financial-services companies and local banks in recent years, though strict limits remain on foreign investment in certain areas such as internet, transportation, mining and media companies. The so-called variable interest entity (VIE) structure was developed as a way around those limits. Under a VIE, which was pioneered by now-private Sina Corp. in 2000, a Chinese company receives foreign investment via a shell company incorporated in a place such as the Cayman Islands or the British Virgin Islands, outside the purview of Chinese regulators. Legally shaky and hard to understand, this solution nonetheless proved acceptable to U.S. investors, Wall Street and the Communist Party alike.
5. What could be coming next?
In July, Chinese regulators were said to be considering requiring firms that have already gone public using the VIE structure to seek approval for additional share offerings overseas. This category includes e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which raised $25 billion in a 2014 debut listing on the New York Stock Exchange, at the time the world’s biggest-ever IPO. Before the crackdown in mid-2021, Chinese companies accounted for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion-plus equity market. In November, a commission created by the U.S. Congress to track and anticipate threats from China recommended, as part of a larger report, prohibiting U.S. investment in VIEs linked to Chinese entities or, at the least, more prominently flagging the risks involved to investors. Already, the SEC is asking detailed questions of Chinese firms about offshore corporate structures before allowing them to go public in the U.S.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.