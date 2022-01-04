Days after Didi’s IPO, China’s cybersecurity regulator told app stores to remove the company’s app, citing serious violations on the collection and usage of personal information. Didi’s share price fell as much as 25% on the first trading day after that. Shareholders sued the company, as well as its directors and underwriters, claiming Didi failed to disclose talks it was having with Chinese authorities about its compliance with cybersecurity laws. Didi said Dec. 2 that it will file for a delisting of its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange and start work on a Hong Kong share sale. It said it would ensure that the U.S. stock will be convertible into freely tradable shares on another internationally recognized stock exchange. Meanwhile, other companies were said to have shelved or delayed their U.S. IPO plans, including health-care firm LinkDoc Technology Ltd., bike-sharing company Hello Inc. and audio-sharing platform Ximalaya Inc. RoboSense, a Chinese developer of sensor technologies used in self-driving cars, decided to list in Hong Kong instead, following others like Lalamove and Xiaohongshu.