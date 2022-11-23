Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US and China have many trade disputes, but none perhaps as explosive as accusations about forced labor being used in China’s Xinjiang region. The Chinese government, which vehemently denies the charges, says outsiders have misconstrued a rural jobs program that aims to improve living standards for ethnic minorities in poor regions. But many people from one targeted group — the mainly Muslim Uyghurs living in Xinjiang — say that they have no choice but to participate or risk having themselves or family members put in detention. An assessment released this year by the United Nations human rights chief found serious violations of human rights that may amount to crimes against humanity. The US, which says the program contributes to a Chinese government campaign of genocide, has stepped up the pressure on the country with new sanctions and trade restrictions.

1. How did China’s program begin?

It has roots in China’s “hukou” registration system, which determines where people can live and work. In the late 1970s, leader Deng Xiaoping started opening the country to foreign investment and made it easier for workers to move around. Even so, by the turn of the century the number of “surplus rural laborers” was estimated at 100 million to 200 million people. In 2002, the Communist Party decided to lift all movement restrictions, so long as population flows were “orderly” and “guided.” The Agriculture Ministry then urged local governments to boost vocational training for rural workers and link them with job opportunities in cities in a program that was seen as a tool for ending poverty.

2. What’s different in Xinjiang?

Basically the political situation. Uyghurs, a Turkic-speaking ethnic minority, make up about 45% of the almost 26 million people in Xinjiang, according to census data released in 2021. They have long complained that their culture was under threat from an influx of ethnic Han Chinese, who make up about 42% of the population in the region, which is roughly the size of Alaska. (Han Chinese comprise more than 90% of the country’s total 1.4 billion people.) In 2014, a spike in violence perpetrated by Uyghurs, mainly against Han Chinese, prompted President Xi Jinping to order authorities to “strike first.” So they set up a separate system of “training centers” designed to de-radicalize ethnic minorities with extremist views by indoctrinating them with party ideology — while also teaching job and Chinese language skills. A 2019 UN assessment said an estimated 1 million people had “reportedly been sent to internment facilities under the guise of ‘counterterrorism and de-extremism’ policies since 2016.”

3. Is it still happening?

China — which strictly controls access by outsiders to the remote region — says the de-radicalization centers are no longer in operation and that everyone has now “graduated.” (It also says the region has been free from terror attacks for more than five years.) The 2022 UN report noted, however, that the system’s legal and policy underpinnings “remain in place.” In addition, the original jobs program continues as part of China’s poverty alleviation efforts. Most participants today are “encouraged” by the government to apply.

4. How does the government do that?

According to scholars including Rune Steenberg, a postdoctoral researcher affiliated with Palacky University Olomouc in the Czech Republic, villages are assigned quotas for the number of workers who should be transferred out. Government officials are persistent in their cajoling. Those who participate are sometimes given a degree of autonomy to choose the type of work they do. The threat of detention or other repercussions for the person and their family is often sufficient to secure their cooperation. It’s this intense persuasion that forms the coercive element, suggesting limited or no free will.

5. Where do Xinjiang workers go?

Most stay in the region, where manufacturing is still emerging. In other cases Uyghur laborers are dispatched from Xinjiang to work in other provinces, removing them from their communities and families. This isolation in often unwelcoming locations can slowly erode cultural and religious links with their homes. The government said in 2020 that a total of 117,000 people had been sent out of the region since 2014.

6. What is the link to genocide?

The US in 2021 designated China’s crackdown on Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang as genocide, which is defined as specific acts “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tied the labor issue to other charges including forced sterilizations and indefinite detention without trial. This year’s UN assessment stopped short of accusing China of genocide but cited “patterns of torture or other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” China has called such accusations “the lie of the century.”

7. What else has the US done?

Under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which took effect in June, the US government assumes that anything made even partially in Xinjiang is produced with forced labor and can’t be imported unless companies are able to provide “clear and compelling evidence” otherwise. That raises the prospect that the impact of the ban could extend to other Chinese regions, since workers and goods from Xinjiang flow across the country. The new US law effectively supplants about a dozen executive orders barring the import of some goods from Xinjiang, including cotton, tomatoes and solar panel material. China has vowed to take countermeasures.

