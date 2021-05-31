Any signs that Beijing is rethinking its support for a linchpin firm like China Huarong would have deep repercussions for the broader market. (The company is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.) Authorities have long sought to wean investors off the assumption that the government will step in to prevent defaults. Yet despite official talk about letting market forces have their way, nearly all bond valuations involve some assumption of state support. Any change in that would involve a fundamental reassessment of the way investors and rating companies look at the credit risk of Chinese companies. A potential restructuring or default at Huarong could put other firms at risk, since China’s local bond market is dominated by other state-linked borrowers.