1. What’s China Huarong?

It’s one of the four state-owned firms set up by China’s government in 1999 to help clean up a banking system riddled with bad debt. The firm was left reeling in 2018 after then-chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery and ultimately found guilty of receiving 1.79 billion yuan ($273 million) in illicit payments. Under his watch, China Huarong expanded into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from its original mandate of disposing of bad debt. Lai was sentenced to death and executed in January, in an unusually harsh sentence for such a crime.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2. How did it get in trouble?

China Huarong failed to release its 2020 financial reports by a March 31 deadline, which prompted a trading halt in its shares and structured products in Hong Kong. Concerns about the firm’s financial health were sent into overdrive after reports emerged of a potential restructuring. Bondholders, panicked about the prospect of taking a haircut on their investments, spurred a sell-off in the firm’s dollar-denominated notes, which tumbled to record lows before recovering some losses as of mid-April.

3. How bad did things get?

The firm has said it has access to liquidity and is making payments on time. People familiar with the matter said it had submitted an overhaul plan to regulators, and that China’s central bank was considering assuming more than 100 billion yuan of assets from the company’s unprofitable units. But that did little to assuage investors worried about the long run, and the firm’s bonds continued to swing wildly amid conflicting signals about the company’s fate. While it seems China Huarong’s units were able to find cash to repay imminently maturing bonds, and the nation’s financial regulator also has said the firm has ample liquidity, the dollar bonds are still trading in the region of 60 to 85 cents -- a level that’s nearly unheard of for a quasi-sovereign, A-rated state firm like China Huarong.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

4. Why is that unheard of?

Any signs that Beijing is rethinking its support for a central, state-owned firm like China Huarong would have deep repercussions for the broader market. While authorities have long sought to wean investors off the assumption that the government will step in to prevent defaults, a potential restructuring or default for China Huarong would be the nation’s most consequential since the late 1990s. The company is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.

5. Is it the only state-linked firm in trouble?

No. Chinese President Xi Jinping has dialed back support for weaker borrowers to reduce moral hazard, and state-owned enterprises have replaced their private counterparts as the country’s biggest source of defaults. SOEs reneged on a record 79.5 billion yuan of local bonds in 2020, lifting their share of onshore payment failures to 57% from 8.5% a year earlier, according to Fitch Ratings. The figure jumped to 72% in the first quarter of 2021.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

6. What does that mean beyond Huarong?

If Beijing steps away from what markets have seen as a policy of backstopping lenders with important public policy roles, that could put other firms at risk: China’s local bond market is dominated by other state-linked borrowers. And despite the government’s pronouncements about letting market forces have their way, nearly all bond valuations involve some assumption of state support. Any change in that would involve a fundamental reassessment of the way investors and rating companies look at the credit risk of Chinese companies.

7. How deep is Huarong’s hole?

China Huarong and its subsidiaries have about $42 billion outstanding in local and offshore bonds alone. Of that, global investors have some $22 billion at stake in dollar notes. Because the company was considered a quasi-sovereign, investment-grade borrower, that debt was popular among institutional investors including BlackRock Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Allianz SE.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

8. What about China’s other bad banks?

The three other state-backed, distressed-loan managers aren’t faring much better. The industry has been facing rising pressure over the past year as the pandemic made it harder to dispose of assets. Increasing credit losses at the managers themselves are hurting profits and undermining capital strength, not to mention maturity mismatches as most of their liabilities are short-term. The four so-called AMCs have nearly $50 billion in outstanding dollar bonds, including China Huarong’s $22 billion and $18.5 billion at China Cinda Asset Management Co. The others, Orient Asset Management China Co. and China Great Wall Asset Management Co., had $5.3 billion and $4 billion respectively. Altogether they need to refinance or repay $5.2 billion of maturing notes through the rest of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

9. How big is the broader risk?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The stress at China Huarong has spilled over into the nation’s broader $885 billion market for dollar bonds. These borrowers could find themselves in trouble if there’s a dramatic reassessment of the risks tied up in buying this debt. The stakes are high as Beijing considers which companies to support. SOEs had the equivalent of $3 trillion in onshore bonds outstanding at the end of last year, or 91% of the total, data compiled by Fitch show. A small but growing portion of those bonds is now owned by international money managers, after a steady relaxation of China’s restrictions on foreign investment in recent years.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com