The Communist Party will meet to select new members of its leadership team late next year. China has removed constitutional term limits on the presidency, so Xi Jinping can technically rule indefinitely. The president, nonetheless, wants the people’s mandate. He can get some of that by appointing younger politicians to energize the Politburo Standing Committee, the pinnacle of power in the People’s Republic. But he can also get it by spouting themes that resound broadly in Chinese society.