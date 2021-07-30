Not Ant, it seems. It agreed with regulators on a restructuring plan that will turn it into a financial holding company. After the $2.8 billion fine, Alibaba executives said they were unaware of any other antitrust investigations. The government remains concerned about Alibaba’s influence over public opinion given its diverse media assets and a significant stake in Weibo. Beijing is said to want the e-commerce giant to sell some of them, including the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong. In an example of how sensitive the issue is, Weibo was penalized by the internet watchdog for interfering with the spread of opinions after posts about a scandal involving a senior Alibaba executive were deleted. Overall, authorities in Beijing are expected to tread cautiously, looking to rein in the growing clout of the tech giants without undermining some of the country’s biggest corporate success stories. Education firms are overhauling what they teach, and how they charge for it, to comply with the new rules. Some have cut back on advertising to eliminate a key area of criticism about how they market services to students and parents. Analysts also anticipate that at least some of the major education technology players will have to restructure their business, either spinning off divisions in violation of the new regime or even delisting.