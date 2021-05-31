It could be difficult to persuade Chinese couples to have more children. Time and financial concerns mean that many feel they can only afford to have one child, if any. For working women, many “view multiple childbirths and successful career as fundamentally incompatible,” according to a study by Yun Zhou at Brown University. A commission created by the U.S. Congress found they face “severe discrimination” from employers, especially surrounding pregnancy and maternity benefits. While allowing more than two children could drive faster fertility improvements, officials might need to build up medical services and schools and work out new tax breaks for families first. The Xinhua News Agency reported that “related support policies” would accompany the three-child policy change, and that China “will prudently lift the retirement age in a phased manner.” Immigration isn’t likely to be an answer, as China has strict limits on foreign workers. Labor shortages have pushed manufacturers in the Pearl River Delta, China’s export powerhouse across the border from Hong Kong, to invest in automation and robots.