Pratas is closer to Hong Kong than Taiwan and hundreds of miles from the nearest American base in Japan. Taking it could give China a new launching ground for future military operations without provoking a full-scale conflict with the U.S. Despite the saber-rattling, China has many reasons to avoid a war, not least being that it could kill tens of thousands, devastate the economies on both sides and potentially lead to a nuclear confrontation. But other forces may prod China toward action: Xi’s desire to cement his legacy by gaining “lost” territory, falling public support in Taiwan for any union with China and the rise of pro-independence forces, and the U.S.’s increasingly hostile relationship with China. The U.S. has renewed calls for China to open a hot line to help keep any military misunderstandings from escalating, so far with little success.