Developers had $207 billion in dollar-denominated bonds outstanding, accounting for about one-quarter of the total from China, according to Bloomberg-compiled data as of Oct. 25. The country’s biggest such borrower by amount outstanding is Evergrande at $19.2 billion. Most dollar debt sold by Chinese builders is considered high yield or junk rated, meaning it’s below investment grade. Such ratings usually reflect a higher risk of the borrower not being able to repay the debt on time. But such bonds have long been favored by global investors hungry for juicy returns in a world where a lot of safer alternatives are negative-yielding. One of Evergrande’s dollar bonds, an 8.75% note due 2025, was once one of the world’s most widely traded notes.