1. What’s a Wolf Warrior?

It was the title of a 2015 Chinese movie (and a blockbuster 2017 sequel) about a patriotic, Rambo-like soldier who battles foreign mercenaries in far-off places to protect civilians and China’s honor. Exactly who first applied the term to combative diplomats is hard to pin down, but the BBC’s Chinese-language service used it in coverage of a heated July 2019 Twitter exchange between a senior Chinese diplomat, Zhao Lijian, and former U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice about race in Washington. The Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, which takes a more hawkish editorial line, also began using it. The term gained greater currency in 2020 as a Western critique of China’s response to global criticism related to its human rights policies in places like Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. What’s the official position?

China rejects the label while defending the tougher tone it describes. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, asked about it in May, replied: “We never pick a fight or bully others, but we have principles and guts. We will push back against any deliberate insult to resolutely defend our national honor and dignity.” More recently his deputy, Le Yucheng, described the term as an offshoot of the so-called China threat theory, in which foreigners view the country’s rise as an inherent danger. Others have been more qualified, with the Chinese ambassador to the U.K., Liu Xiaoming, saying in May that wolf warriors were needed to combat wolves in the world. And Zhao’s promotion in 2019 to be deputy director of the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department sent a signal to other cadres that his combative approach had the blessing from higher-ups.

3. What are some examples?

Zhao has used his elevated status as Foreign Ministry spokesman to needle China’s diplomatic rivals on social media, sometimes drawing rebukes from world leaders. In March, Trump confronted Xi in a phone call over a tweet by Zhao promoting an unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus was brought to China by U.S. Army athletes, according to journalist Bob Woodward’s book, “Rage.” In November, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded an apology for Zhao’s “repugnant” tweet of an edited image depicting an Australian soldier holding a knife to a Afghan child’s throat, a reference to a report implicating the country’s troops in war crimes. Zhao’s boss, Hua Chunying, refused, asking whether Morrison had a “sense of right and wrong” and adding “Afghan lives matter!”

Some other cases:

• German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas rebuked Wang in September for warning the Czech Republic that it would pay a “heavy price” for a top lawmaker’s visit to democratically ruled Taiwan. “Threats don’t fit in here,” Maas told Wang in Berlin.

• French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian summoned the Chinese ambassador, Lu Shaye, in April over an anonymous post on the Embassy’s website alleging that lawmakers in Paris had signed a statement using a racist slur to refer to the World Health Organization chief. It was unclear what statement the post was referring to.

• Previously, while ambassador to Canada, Lu accused his hosts of “Western egotism” and “white supremacy” in 2019 for protesting the treatment of two Canadians in China detained in the wake of a top Huawei Technologies Co. executive’s arrest in Vancouver.

• The Chinese ambassador in Sweden criticized the country’s handling of a 2018 case involving Chinese tourists as arrogant and labeled local police “inhumane.”

4. Why the shift?

Internal and external factors are at play. Xi has stoked Chinese nationalism with the promise of completing the country’s return to a global position of wealth and power. He cast aside the party’s “hide-and-bide” strategy of keeping a low international profile in favor of “big country diplomacy” early in his tenure and urged diplomats to “strive for achievements.” China has doubled its foreign affairs budget and raised its profile at international agencies. It’s been defending globalization in Davos, taking a bigger role in climate talks and launching the Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure around the globe. That’s been met by an increasingly assertive U.S. under Trump that’s attempted to highlight illiberal Chinese behavior to build an international coalition against Beijing.

5. What’s the reaction domestically?

Xi’s emphasis on loyalty and patriotism, as well as his promotion of combative officials like Zhao, have increased incentives for diplomats to prove their nationalist credentials back home. And just as “Wolf Warrior II” was China’s highest-grossing movie, the Foreign Ministry’s strident rebuttals have created a legion of fans, making spokespeople celebrities with tens of millions of views on local social media platforms. Still, some have expressed unease with the approach. Zhao’s implication of U.S. Army personnel in the coronavirus outbreak prompted an unusual rebuke from China’s ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, who called it “crazy” to spread such theories. One former Chinese ambassador warned that letting foreign affairs be hijacked by public opinion could lead to catastrophic consequences, arguing that diplomats should respect public opinion without being controlled by it.

6. What’s the impact?

While Le, the deputy foreign minister, said that China’s “circle of friends” was growing and cited broad support for initiatives like the Belt and Road as evidence, the approach may also be galvanizing international opposition. Majorities in 14 countries surveyed this year by the Pew Research Center -- mostly Western nations as well as Japan and South Korea -- reported unfavorable views of China, with negative perceptions reaching record highs in nine of them. The U.S. has also made progress in bolstering forums to push back against China, including the Group of Seven nations; the Quad grouping with Australia, India and Japan; and the Five Eyes intelligence alliance with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K.

