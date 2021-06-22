China’s diplomats used to joke about receiving calcium tablets from compatriots wanting them to show more backbone. Not so much these days. A new group of “wolf warriors” has been taking on foreign leaders and journalists in verbal skirmishes. While Chinese officials disavow the term, they say the country has a right to defend itself when “others make a show of their strength at our doorstep, meddle in our affairs and constantly insult and discredit us,” as one top diplomat put it. The assertiveness fits with President Xi Jinping’s mantra about restoring China to its historical greatness, though recent comments from him have some wondering if he thinks his diplomats may have gone too far. The rhetoric also highlights the increasingly combative nature of the relationship between China and the U.S.