1. What’s a wolf warrior?
It was the title of a 2015 Chinese movie (and a blockbuster 2017 sequel) about a patriotic, Rambo-like soldier who battles foreign mercenaries in far-off places to protect civilians and China’s honor. Exactly who first applied the term to foreign service officers is hard to pin down, but the BBC’s Chinese-language service used it in coverage of a heated July 2019 Twitter exchange between a senior Chinese diplomat, Zhao Lijian, and former U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice about alleged racial segregation in Washington, D.C. The Communist Party’s hawkish Global Times newspaper began using it soon after in glowing coverage of the “resolute attitudes” of some of China’s top diplomats, who garnered legions of fans on social media. The term later gained currency as a Western critique of China’s strident responses to foreign criticism related to human rights and the Covid-19 pandemic.
2. What’s China’s view?
China eschews the label but defends the tougher tone. “We never pick a fight or bully others, but we have principles and guts. We will push back against any deliberate insult to resolutely defend our national honor and dignity,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said. His deputy, Le Yucheng, has dismissed the term as a rehash of the so-called China threat theory, which holds that the country’s rise is an inherent danger. Yet Zhao was promoted soon after the bout with Rice to be deputy director of the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department, sending a signal that his pugnacious style he had cultivated online had the blessing from higher-ups.
3. What are some examples?
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s first meeting with top Chinese diplomats in March got off to a rocky start when normally perfunctory opening remarks turned into a blistering public exchange. When Group of Seven foreign ministers soon after criticized China’s treatment of ethnic and religious minorities, Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, told them to stop being condescending and fix their own domestic problems. Last year, Zhao tweeted an illustration depicting an Australian soldier holding a knife to a Afghan child’s throat, a reference to a report implicating Australia’s troops in war crimes. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded an apology. Zhao’s boss, Hua Chunying, refused, asking whether Morrison had a “sense of right and wrong” and adding, “Afghan lives matter!”
4. What are the roots of the policy?
Xi, who became president in 2013, has stoked Chinese nationalism with the promise of completing the country’s return to a global position of wealth and power. He cast aside the party’s “hide-and-bide” strategy -- keeping a low international profile and being patient -- in favor of “big country diplomacy.” In pursuit of “soft power,” China has doubled its foreign affairs budget, and its citizens have risen to top positions at United Nations agencies including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization. China has defended globalization in Davos, taken a bigger role in climate talks and built infrastructure around the globe with its Belt and Road Initiative.
5. What’s the reaction domestically?
Xi’s emphasis on loyalty and patriotism, as well as his promotion of combative officials like Zhao, have increased incentives for diplomats to prove their nationalist credentials back home. And just as “Wolf Warrior II” was China’s highest-grossing movie, the Foreign Ministry’s strident rebuttals have created a legion of fans, making spokespeople celebrities with tens of millions of views on local social media platforms. Still, some have expressed unease with the approach. Zhao’s tweets in early 2020 pushing unsubstantiated claims that the U.S. Army may have had a role in spreading the coronavirus prompted an unusual rebuke from China’s ambassador in Washington, Cui Tiankai, who called it “crazy” to spread such theories. One former Chinese ambassador warned that letting foreign affairs be hijacked by public opinion could lead to catastrophic consequences, arguing that diplomats should respect public opinion without being controlled by it.
6. What’s the impact abroad?
Le, the deputy foreign minister, has said that China’s “circle of friends” was growing and cited broad support for the Belt and Road as evidence. Yet China’s aggressive style has been blamed for diplomatic setbacks with potential partners that had appeared open to closer ties, such as the European Union and the Philippines. Majorities in 14 countries surveyed last year by the Pew Research Center reported unfavorable views of China -- at record levels in nine. Xi may now be rethinking the country’s communication strategy. In June he told senior Communist Party leaders to create a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image for the country. China, he added, needed “a grip on tone.” Still, a few days later, when U.S. President Joe Biden in Europe sought to build a united front with allies to push back against Chinese policies in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Zhao responded by calling the U.S. “very ill indeed.”
