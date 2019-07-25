The People’s Bank of China has indicated it’s getting ready to liberalize its system of interest rates, probably this year, in what would be another milestone in the landmark reforms started four decades ago to loosen state control of the economy. The changes are part of the government’s aim to let markets play a “decisive” role in the world’s second-largest economy.

1. How does it work now?

Most central banks govern the price of money in an economy via the rate which banks are charged to borrow cash over short time periods. In China, that approach is divided into two steps. The PBOC sets a rate that prices mortgages, business loans and other commercial lending -- the one-year lending rate. Separately, the 7-day reverse repo rate is considered the benchmark for short-term inter-bank borrowing. The one-year rate is a relic of the command economy, and isn’t connected very well to conditions on financial markets. The PBOC wants to change that.

2. What’s the problem?

The one-year rate is too blunt a tool for a modernizing economy that’s got a problem with excess debt. Cutting that slashes borrowing costs everywhere and risks the re-inflation of property-market and financial bubbles. Raising it risks choking growth and throwing borrowers into distress. The PBOC has therefore recently preferred to try to let the financial sector play a bigger role as the middleman to get money to enterprises in need. It has provided more and cheaper funding to banks to help bring down inter-bank rates, which should then reduce the cost of loans to enterprises and households. The last link on that reaction chain hasn’t happened yet, partly because the two-track system impedes effective transmission. The reform will see the central bank abolish the current one-year benchmark, reduce the number of tools it uses to control the price of money and make interest rates decided more by markets.

3. How do other central banks do it?

Eventually, the PBOC wants to influence the entire economy and financial markets via the price of its short-term loans in the open market. That’ll be a similar approach to other major central banks. The Federal Reserve targets the cost of short-term inter-bank loans to control borrowing costs in the broader economy, raising it or lowering it to affect the cost of loans for homes, businesses and financial products. Other central banks such as the Reserve Bank of Australia or the Bank of England have similar policies, but with the advent of quantitative easing and negative rates in Japan, the European Union and elsewhere, the policy-setting tools of global central banks have become more complex.

4. What is the PBOC considering?

Details are scarce. But PBOC Governor Yi Gang, who has lent his weight to the reforms, gave the latest indication about eventually scrapping the one-year benchmark lending rate. Meanwhile, he said the benchmark deposit rate - the price banks offer to households or companies for their deposits - will be kept in place for the time being.

5. What would replace it?

PBOC monetary department director Sun Guofeng has said the loan prime rate, which banks offer to their best clients, could serve as a better guide to the cost of bank loans, if it can be linked closer to the PBOC’s policy rate system. Analysts have come up with various scenarios how that might happen, but it’s not clear for now.

• The interest rate of the Medium-term Lending Facility, an instrument the PBOC uses to provide liquidity for up to a year to banks, could be the anchor of the LPR, according to Wang Yifeng, chief analyst at Everbright Securities Co. in Beijing.

• Alternatively, the LPR may not be directly linked to any policy rates, as that goes against China’s goal to liberalize the interest rate, according to Xing Zhaopeng, a markets economist at ANZ Bank China Co. But still, any hikes or cuts in the policy rates could feed into the LPR as the moves could influence inter-bank borrowing costs and thus lenders’ loan decisions, he said.

• Citigroup economists believe the PBOC will firstly allow more banks to participate in LPR’s price-setting, and then possibly make the 7-day inter-bank repo rate the key policy reference rate.

6. What are the difficulties?

China’s $44 trillion financial sector is mainly composed of banks, and two-thirds of the country’s aggregate financing is bank loans. Overhauling the system of interest rates can be a potential threat to banks’ profitability and the well-being of the banking sector. That’s why some economists including ANZ’s Xing and Citic’s Ming Ming said the PBOC could cut the policy rates for open market operations at the same time it announces the reform plan, a move to soften the shocks. In addition, financial regulators will have to ensure there are enough derivative products linked to the LPR to help hedge risks. Policy makers will also have to make sure when the borrowing costs are lowered, the funding doesn’t flow into the housing and stock markets to rekindle the bubbles. Some say in early stages of the reform the LPR will only be used to price loans to small firms, not mortgage loans.

7. How will we know if it’s working?

In an ideal scenario, once the reform starts, bank loans will be priced with reference to the LPR, which is cheaper than the current benchmark. That would naturally guide the lending rate lower, stoke domestic demand, and stabilize economic growth. In real life, the costs of implementing such a profound reform could offset any short-term boost to economic growth. Credit risk concerns around small and private firms will remain, and banks may still see lending to state firms and local governments as better bets. More fundamentally, the challenge comes from changing a mindset inherited from the era of a centrally planned economy, when paternalistic officials make decisions for markets.

8. And the bottom line for banks?

Among the government’s policy goals for 2019 are administrative edicts asking major banks to increase lending to small firms by 30%, and lower the average lending rate by 1 percentage point from 2018. Banks may have to bear some of the cost, and their net interest margin and profitably will likely decline. (Citigroup analysts expect the reform to weigh on Chinese banks’ net interest margin by about 3.1 basis points for 2020, assuming LPR is 25 basis points lower than the benchmark.) On the other hand, banks’ overall profit may stay flat if the reform does stimulate demand as planned.

