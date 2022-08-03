Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When New York-listed Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said in July it wanted to change its “secondary” listing status in Hong Kong to “primary,” it wasn’t the first and may not be the last Chinese company to do so. The process is costly and time-consuming but it could make it easier to access a vast pool of capital in the mainland. It also would keep the stock trading if a company is forced to delist in the US.

1. What is a primary listing?

It refers to the main stock exchange where a public company’s shares are traded. To list, a firm has to fulfill the requirements of that market, as Alibaba did when it pulled off a then-record $25 billion initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. Secondary listings like the one Alibaba did in Hong Kong five years later are often subject to less-stringent regulation. They may increase liquidity in trading of the shares and provide access to a wider pool of investors.

2. Why switch to primary status in Hong Kong?

For one thing, it’s a necessary step to gain access to the Stock Connect program that links the Hong Kong bourse with the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, providing access to investors in mainland China. For most dual-listed companies, liquidity in their Hong Kong stock is low relative to the US. In addition, many US-listed Chinese companies are under intense pressure from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to allow access to their audit papers or face eventual delisting. If that were to happen, another primary listing in Hong Kong would allow the stock to continue trading on a major exchange and according to the highest standards. The switch from secondary to primary, in general, doesn’t impact shareholders. Among the pioneers with dual-primary listings in Hong Kong and New York are electric-vehicle makers XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc.

3. What’s needed for the change?

A dual-primary listing requires stricter reporting rules than a secondary listing. Additional expenses and items include those related to administration, disclosure and compliance. When firms decide to make the switch from secondary to primary, they must provide the intended exchange with a schedule of when all requirements will be met, a detailed plan of execution and a plan for rules compliance, among other things. For companies that are ultimately based in China, they also need to meet criteria related to their weighted voting rights in order to be included in Stock Connect.

4. What’s the issue of weighted voting rights?

The Hong Kong exchange changed its rules in 2018 to allow companies with dual-class shares, also known as weighted voting rights, to have secondary listings in the city. (Such shares give company founders super-sized power over their businesses even if they only hold a small slice of the stock.) In January, simplified rules took effect that allow US-listed Chinese firms that have weighted voting rights and use the variable interest entity structure to convert to a primary listing or dual-primary status. VIEs provide some flexibility in asset reporting and ownership interest, and were popular among China’s internet companies that listed in the US.

5. Are more conversions coming?

Online-entertainment provider Bilibili Inc. said in May it would convert its Hong Kong listing to dual-primary status from secondary by October. Online marketplace JD.com and video-games firm NetEase Inc. are others with secondary listings in the Asian hub that could opt to make the change.

