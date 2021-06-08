Until recently, the answer was: Don’t hold your breath. Financial companies were among the earliest to adopt mandatory arbitration. The secrecy of the process, combined with the use of non-disclosure agreements, has kept complaints in the industry largely out of the public eye for decades. Then in February 2020, Wells Fargo became the first of the largest U.S. banks to announce an end to the practice after it was targeted in a shareholder proposal drafted by a social justice activist group. Similar pressure led Goldman Sachs to budge. A proposal filed by the Nathan Cummings Foundation was narrowly defeated at the investment bank’s annual meeting in April -- despite being backed by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, an early figure in the #MeToo movement after her lawsuit against longtime Fox News chief Roger Ailes led to his ouster. But following the slim margin, executives at Goldman Sachs agreed in June to study the impact of mandatory arbitration on the workplace.