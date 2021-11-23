Most smartphones have unique components, so the only way to get spare parts is via their maker. Apple, like other tech firms, doesn’t usually share spares with repair shops it hasn’t approved. Critics say this has kept the cost of fixing its products artificially high. When other workshops do switch out batteries or screens, users are plagued by glitches and error messages. Apple says unverified parts can lead to poor performance and serious safety issues. But the tech giant has made some concessions in recent years. In 2019, it launched a program allowing third parties to fix devices no longer under warranty, and began training more than 265,000 repair technicians. Then in November, it announced plans to supply spares so that iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owners can fix their display, battery and camera. Right-to-repair campaigners say they’re waiting to see the price of the new parts, as cost is still the main reason why many users opt to replace their phones instead of mending them.