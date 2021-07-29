That’s a tough question. Retail traders officially have far less access to leverage than before and have more protections against losses as well. But the rules still allow them to borrow up to 30 times their deposits for CFD trades linked to currencies and some government bonds and up to 20 times for those linked to gold and stock market indices. And it’s unclear exactly how to police customers who manage to open accounts with offshore, unregulated entities. Also, the new regime didn’t stop punters flocking to CFDs to gamble on the pandemic-fueled market gyrations in 2020. Nor did they halt customers rushing to speculate on so-called “meme stocks,” shares that gained a passionate following among amateurs on social media in 2021. IG Group, CMC Markets and Plus500 Ltd., another publicly-traded CFD firm, disclosed surges in performance linked to these events, challenging the FCA’s stated intent to cull the numbers of traders in this market.