In short, it must meet EU limits on public debt and government finances, along with targets on inflation and the exchange rate. There’s some ambiguity, however, because Brussels is reviewing how its borrowing and fiscal curbs should look in the aftermath of the pandemic. Croatia plans to trim its budget deficit back within the original ceiling this year, while its ratio of debt to gross domestic product is set to fall to just over 80% -- about in line with previous requirements and likely to be sufficient within the new rules.