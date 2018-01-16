Immigration in the U.S. is broken. In a politically riven capital where Democrats and Republicans agree on little, they agree on this. About 11 million people already live illegally in the U.S. after crossing the border unlawfully or remaining in the country when their visas expired. What should be done about them? That’s where the consensus falls apart. Most Americans say the undocumented should be allowed to stay — 77 percent said so in a 2017 poll by Quinnipiac University — although there are deep disagreements about what conditions they should have to meet to win legal residency or citizenship.

The Situation

U.S. President Donald Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign. So many were surprised on Jan. 10 when he said he was willing to work with Congressional Democrats on a deal to allow almost 700,000 children of undocumented immigrants, who were once protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, to remain in the U.S. He even said he would be ready to “take the heat” if the House and Senate come up with a comprehensive immigration reform plan. But immigration hardliners in the White House and Congress convinced Trump to back away from this potential compromise. Trump has been consistent in pressing for another of his campaign pledges: building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico to keep out people “taking our jobs.” One of Trump’s earliest executive orders calling for enforcement agencies to ramp up efforts against illegal immigrants has already driven down border apprehensions, suggesting fewer people are trying to cross. This has had an impact on farms and dairies, which have traditionally hired many undocumented workers, and are now finding it hard to fill jobs.

The Background

Ronald Reagan was the last president to win passage of major immigration reform, in 1986. President George W. Bush pushed for a bill in 2007 that would have tightened border security while creating a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who paid fines and met other conditions, but it was killed by conservatives in Congress. In 2012, Republican candidates focused on deporting the undocumented, and the party’s presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, opposed a path to legal residency or citizenship. That November, Hispanic voters cast 71 percent of their ballots for Democrat Barack Obama. In 2013, a bipartisan measure similar to Bush’s plan was passed by the Senate. But the Republican-controlled House of Representatives refused to vote on the bill. In 2014, President Obama issued executive orders that looked to shield as many as 4 million unauthorized immigrants from deportation, but courts blocked them from taking effect. In September, Trump ended Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals order. Yet he delayed implementation for six months and called for Congress to come up with a solution.





The Argument

Democrats are more or less united on immigration, while Republicans in Congress have been split. To hard-liners, border security is the only issue that needs to be addressed. Yet the price tag for building a wall along the entire 1,933-mile border with Mexico — perhaps as much as $67 billion — has some Republican lawmakers questioning whether a complete barrier is needed. They say illegal entries can be curbed through more fencing, border patrol agents, drones and other resources. To deal with illegal immigrants who have been living in the U.S. for years, some Republicans favor the 2013 Senate bill, a position that reflects the wishes of the business community. Other Republicans are wary of supporting measures that would, in the words of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, “create 11 million new Democrats.” There are conservatives have suggested offering a path to legal status but not citizenship, including House Speaker Paul Ryan. Pollsters have noted that Republicans’ anti-immigrant rhetoric has brought more Hispanics to voting booths to back Democratic candidates; some Republicans fear this could lead to big election losses in 2018. As the political debates continue, economists warn that removing all unauthorized immigrants from the workforce could cost the U.S. economy as much as $5 trillion over 10 years — about the same as losing the state of Massachusetts.

