People with an account on a cryptocurrency exchange can connect it to a DeFi app and then lend some of their coins or borrow using their deposit as collateral. Or they can do more complex things like buy “wrapped Bitcoin,” a token used to allow Bitcoin transactions to take place on the Ethereum blockchain (the platform of choice for most dapps) and then enter into complex arrangements on DeFi apps to amp up their earnings. A more out-there option is something called flash loans, in which users write code to borrow coins and to return them with interest -- after using them to buy and sell yet another coin -- in transactions that are canceled if not completed at virtually the same time.