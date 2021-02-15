1. What’s the timing on vaccine doses?

Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE, and AstraZeneca Plc are administered in two doses. The recommended timing of the second dose varies depending on the vaccine, and is based on clinical trial data regulators used in their review process. In studies, the second Pfizer-BioNTech dose was given 21 days after the initial shot; Moderna’s was given 28 days later. Doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine were scheduled 4 to 12 weeks apart across four trials.

2. Why is a second shot needed?

It’s not always. Vaccines are intended to hardwire immunological memory to generate a rapid, targeted and durable response by antibodies and T-cells to an invading foe. A single dose of the yellow fever vaccine provides lifelong protection, and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 vaccine was found in late January to generate strong protection against severe disease in a large, late-stage trial. Booster shots are typically administered to give the immune system advanced “training” to make better antibodies. Some vaccines requiring multiple doses are administered four months apart to optimize immune memory. Some Covid-19 vaccines may work the same way, but it will take additional studies to know this for sure. Research released ahead of peer-review and publication in early February showed the AstraZeneca vaccine was more efficacious when the second dose was administered 12 weeks or more after the initial shot than when the two shots were given six weeks or less apart. The finding correlated with an antibody response that was more than twice as high when there was a longer gap between shots.

3. What’s being proposed?

By using shots that normally would have gone to people who have already received the first dose, the U.K. aims to give more people an initial dose. The strategy is supported by researchers studying the AstraZeneca vaccine, who found vaccinating a large proportion of the population with a single dose, with a second dose given three months later, “is an effective strategy for reducing disease, and may be the optimal for rollout of a pandemic vaccine when supplies are limited in the short term.” In the U.S., new guidance allows doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to be spaced out by up to six weeks if it’s impossible to get the follow-up shot on time (normally after three or four weeks). The FDA said slight delays shouldn’t affect the protection offered by the vaccine.

4. What will the delay do?

It’s hard to know without more research. Preliminary findings from the AstraZeneca trials found a single standard dose was 76% effective at stopping symptomatic infection 22-90 days after vaccination. That compares with 82% efficacy when two standard doses were given 12 weeks or more apart. Data from the Pfizer-BioNTech trial found partial protection was achieved as early as 12 days after the first dose, but two doses were required to provide maximum efficacy, or 95% protection against disease. There are no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days. There is also concern that inoculated patients may change their behavior in a way that increases the risk of spread, negating some of the benefits of vaccination. In a split with other regulators, the European Medicines Agency said that changing how coronavirus vaccines are given to people raises the risk of reducing effectiveness.

5. What are the risks of spacing out doses?

They’re medical, theoretical and social. The medical risk is that the first dose almost certainly won’t be as protective as two doses. Spacing out doses extends the period when people -- most of whom have been chosen to get vaccines quickly at this point for reasons of vulnerability -- will have suboptimal protection until they get their second dose. The theoretical risk is that a weak response to the virus in millions of people who have received just one dose would foster the emergence of new variants that could evade vaccine-induced antibodies. This would undermine a year’s work to develop safe and effective vaccines. And the social risk is that mixed messages on the topic -- from governments, regulators, professional groups and drugmakers -- will make it more difficult to communicate with the public on vaccines that are already controversial, and shunned by some.

6. What are the benefits?

Data collected by AstraZeneca shows that pacing out doses by 8 to 12 weeks may actually be the efficacy “sweet spot,” Mene Pangalos, the drugmaker’s executive vice president for biopharmaceutical research and development, told a U.K. government panel. The U.K. drugs regulator has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered within an interval of up to 12 weeks. The World Health Organization says that, although there is some data to support that interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine, there is no scientific evidence to stretch the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12 weeks.

7. What do others say?

Although AstraZeneca has been in favor of spacing out shots, Moderna and Pfizer have been more cautious. Pfizer said the safety and efficacy of its vaccine hasn’t been evaluated on different dosing schedules, and that it’s critical that health authorities carefully monitor the effects of any alternative regimens and ensure each recipient is afforded the maximum possible protection, “which means immunization with two doses of the vaccine.” France’s government announced Jan. 26 that it would not delay second doses, shunning the advice of its health authority and citing risks and uncertainties in the face of new variants. Anthony Fauci, who heads the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he’s worried about the push to stretch dosing schedules. The British Medical Association called for the U.K. to “urgently review” its decision to allow delays of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The U.K. physicians group supports delays of up to six weeks, but said Britain’s plan goes “well beyond” that.

8. Are there other options for economizing with vaccines?

It’s possible more shots could be extracted from available vaccine supplies by administering lower-strength doses, but more research is needed to determine the efficacy of such an approach. Encouragingly, a preliminary report of a mid-stage study of the Moderna vaccine showed a single, standard 100-microgram dose produced more antibodies compared with a 50-microgram shot, but the difference was less apparent after recipients had received a second inoculation.

