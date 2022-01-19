Meanwhile, those marginal Democratic senators need things to light a fire under their own strongest supporters, especially if no major remaining portion of the party agenda passes this year. Voting rights and filibuster reform should help. It’s not just that: Many provisions of the voting bills (such as campaign finance reform) and Senate reform are the kinds of things that tend to appeal to good-government types, who are typically overrepresented on the editorial boards and in the newsrooms of many major news organizations. No, that’s not that big a deal, and those editorial boards are likely to support Democrats either way. Still, it can’t hurt, especially since some of the voters Democrats are pushing for (educated women, for example) might tend to be among the declining share of voters who follow the news through the mainstream media.