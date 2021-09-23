Still, Hui and his conglomerate persevered. He ticked all the right boxes. He was “woke” — in Communist party terms — even before Xi Jinping decided to wake the country to its old socialist values. A party member for more than 35 years, the 62-year-old Hui was already speaking of “common prosperity” in 2018. In 2020, with 3 billion yuan ($465 million) in donations, Hui ranked as China’s most charitable person, the fourth year in a row. He was particularly proactive with the Covid-19 pandemic, contributing cash to Wuhan one day after its lockdown and donating millions of dollars to medical research. Hui was given a much coveted spot at the Tiananmen Square gate tower at the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic on Oct. 1, 2019, and again, at the Party’s 100th birthday party this July. In that way, he was more enlightened than other Chinese tycoons, such as Jack Ma.