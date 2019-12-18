1. How does direct lending work?

It starts with asset managers -- initially, mostly hedge funds and private-equity funds, but now other types of investors as well, including insurance firms -- raising pools of money from investors interested in higher-yielding debt. The managers field pitches from debt advisers with investment opportunities, or other private-equity funds looking to finance acquisitions. The direct-lending fund does its own research before deploying its money. Direct lenders tend to hold onto the loans long-term, sometimes offering growth support to the company and entering into multiple funding rounds, although some funds do sell a small proportion of their debt.

2. Who borrows from them?

In the past, it’s typically been what are known as smaller “mid-market” businesses that banks are no longer interested in lending to. Their need for credit and lack of good alternatives means direct lenders have historically been able to extract higher interest rates -- though reaching those juicier yields is expected to become more challenging amid increased competition for business. More recently, some big companies have turned to direct lenders for some large loans. For instance, the August financing of New Media Investment Group Inc.’s acquisition of Gannett came on the heels of a $1.25 billion direct loan by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s private-investment arm -- one of the few of its kind under a Wall Street bank -- and HPS Investment Partners to fund Ion Investment Group’s purchase of a financial data provider.

3. Why is direct lending in the news?

Direct lenders are consistently accumulating large sums of money and pursuing different types of deals. About half of the investors surveyed by London-based research firm Preqin earlier this year said they find direct lending presenting the best opportunities in private credit. In June interviews, 39% of investors said they expect to boost their commitments to private debt funds in the next 12 months. Direct lending is by far the most popular strategy in private credit, which is now an $812 billion asset class. As of December 2018, direct lending assets under management totaled $266.4 billion. North America is the biggest center for direct lending, with a 50% share of the market, according to Deloitte.

4. Where are the deals happening?

The U.S. remains the most mature direct lending market, with the bulk of the deals occurring in its borders. The European market has also boomed, and is on pace to snag a larger part of the leveraged finance market as cash has streamed into funds for this purpose. And in Canada, burgeoning interest in alternative credit is spurring several new private debt funds, as some investors are seeing a better outlook north of the border as the U.S. faces oversaturation and thinning returns. Private credit funds have emerged in Canada as pension funds, endowments and life insurance companies hunt for yield. These non-traditional sources of debt are filling a gap as new regulations and capital requirements make it too onerous for the country’s big banks to lend to smaller and riskier companies.

5. How are the deals changing?

In the U.S. and Europe, intense competition for deals has led to weaker protections for lenders in many cases. It’s similar to what’s happened in the larger market for broadly syndicated loans. Borrowers that have previously tapped the traditional leveraged loan market for their debt are increasingly pursuing direct loans instead as well. And the growing firepower of private debt funds mean they have been able to write bigger checks for single deals. For example, Ares Capital Europe in February said it provided a 1 billion-pound financing to U.K. telecom services firm Daisy Group in one of the biggest private debt transactions in Europe. In August, New Media Investment Group secured a $1.8 billion loan from Apollo Global Management for the acquisition of Gannett for one of the largest direct lending deals ever done in the U.S. Often funds team up so they can offer larger financing packages.

6. What’s driving the growth?

Investor demand, due to the search for yield. And a sort of virtuous cycle -- as more money comes into direct lending, fund managers are able to write bigger loans, which makes direct lending even more attractive. Asset-management firms are raising a lot of money from pension funds, institutional investors and family offices that need to deploy cash and find yield in a low-rate environment. There’s also demand for funding from small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have struggled to get loans from the more cautious banks and are unable to issue bonds. At the riskier end of the high-yield spectrum, direct lenders can be attractive to companies facing business-specific or sector-wide challenges.

7. How risky are the loans?

Getting riskier. As the cycle has reached its later stages, credit quality has deteriorated across the board. While the direct-lending business grew up concentrating on solid, safe companies that were just too small for banks, a growing number of direct lenders are extending more speculative debt financing to more distressed companies. Some funds are buying into so-called story credit -- lending to companies that are seen as higher-risk after a financial restructuring or other difficulty. That’s partly a reflection of how competitive the market has become.

8. What’s the case for direct lending?

The main thing is that direct lenders say yes to companies that banks don’t want to lend to. And as direct lenders are not as constrained by capital requirement guidelines, they are able to take on companies with higher leverage, which means attractive returns for investors if the deal runs smoothly.

9. What are its downsides?

The extra leverage that can make direct loans look more attractive is likely to put a damper on recoveries in a downturn. Borrowers might not like the fact that a single lender can have more power in negotiations than a group might. An uptick in creative earnings calculations could also set up borrowers in the space for tighter credit conditions and more downgrades. Lastly, new entrants to the space may face challenges during a slowdown. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., has said some non-bank lenders may not survive an economic slump because they’re holding lower-quality loans -- and in an April shareholder letter wrote that non-bank lending needs careful monitoring.

