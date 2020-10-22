1. What’s the worry?

As much as half of the outstanding Libor-priced contracts expire after the deadline. That means the clock is ticking to switch those agreements -- often termed “legacy contracts” -- to non-Libor rates. The process has been delayed somewhat by the pandemic, while the sheer breadth and scale of Libor’s use means that multiple industries and regulators are having to adjust. In practice, some are doing so with more urgency than others.

AD

AD

2. What is Libor and why is it disappearing?

For about 50 years, Libor has helped determine the cost of borrowing around the world. It is a daily average of what banks say they would have to pay to borrow from one another and forms the basis for floating-rate or variable loans and bonds, as well as derivatives. The London-based British Bankers’ Association formalized the gauge in 1986 when it needed a way to price interest-rate swaps and syndicated loans. But as markets evolved, the trading that helped inform banks’ estimates dried up. And ever since evidence emerged in 2008 that European and U.S. lenders had manipulated rates to benefit their own portfolios, the benchmark has been seen as tainted. By the end of 2016, a dozen banks had paid penalties approaching $10 billion.

3. Who cares?

AD

Lots of people do. They include pension and fund managers, insurance companies, lenders big and small and Wall Street banks that package loans into securities. Equipment leases, commercial paper, sovereign bonds, student and auto loans, bank deposits and mortgages are among the $370 trillion of financial products that the International Swaps and Derivatives Association says are tied to Libor and related interbank rates. The biggest use is for derivatives like interest-rate swaps, which companies, banks and investors use to hedge risk or to speculate.

AD

4. What’s taking Libor’s place?

Central banks have been working to develop replacement benchmarks based on what are called risk-free rates. The goal is to find rates that are a truer reflection of the cost of capital, and are based on actual transactions. The upshot is an array of acronyms with varying degrees of catchiness, including the U.S.’s Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), the U.K.’s Sterling Overnight Index Average (Sonia) and the Euro Short-Term Rate (ESTR).

AD

5. How do the replacements stack up?

In one important aspect they fall short. Libor offers forward-looking rates -- that is, rates that incorporate market expectations for the cost of borrowing over a particular time scale, from overnight to a year. By contrast, the new benchmarks mostly reflect overnight lending rates. SOFR, for instance, is based on the U.S. repo market, where cash is briefly exchanged for high-quality securities such as U.S. Treasuries.

AD

In a Post-Libor World, Here Are the Benchmarks That Will Matter

6. Why the trepidation over loans?

Rewriting legacy contracts so they track an overnight benchmark instead of, say, a three-month rate, would be hugely complicated and probably requires renegotiation. Lawyers say many such contracts may end up in court since getting unanimous agreement on a replacement or “fallback” rate would be difficult. “The big elephant in the room is legacy transactions which have no fallback provisions,” said Y. Daphne Coelho-Adam, counsel at Seward & Kissel LLP in New York. “There is a risk of litigation.” Moody’s Investors Service has warned of increased credit risks due to slow progress on switching from Libor.

AD

Libor’s End Is $12 Trillion Headache for Loan Bankers: QuickTake

7. What about the derivatives market?

AD

There’s less concern there. A protocol taking effect in late January will enable firms to incorporate so-called fallback language into contracts, so they can transition smoothly into replacement benchmarks. That will help firms avoid complicated renegotiations and a cliff-edge Libor scenario. An estimated $200 trillion of financial contracts reference dollar Libor alone, with 95% of this exposure in derivatives, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Widespread adoption of the protocol is necessary to mitigate broader risks, according to the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system. A milestone was reached in October when interest-rate swaps on more than $80 trillion in notional debt switched to the new U.S. benchmark SOFR as the discounting rate.

AD

America’s Libor Successor Is Racing to Gain Traction: QuickTake

8. What are governments doing?

AD

The U.K. is handing regulators extra powers to help with legacy contracts that can’t be easily renegotiated. In the U.S., planned New York state legislation would incorporate recommended fallback language for particular products in an effort to enable automatic transition to other rates. However, lawmakers have been so preoccupied with Covid-19 that the draft law has been held up, fueling anxiety on Wall Street.

Here’s Why Libor’s End Is a Headache for Switzerland: QuickTake

9. How else has Covid-19 changed the landscape?

It disrupted the campaign to ditch Libor and even intensified its use. Both the U.S. and U.K. governments allowed Libor to be referenced as part of emergency loan programs to help keep businesses afloat. The Bank of England delayed plans to encourage banks to ditch the rate and the U.K. pushed back a deadline for lenders to cease issuing Libor-linked contracts.

AD

AD

10. How will this affect regular consumers?

There’ll be scrutiny over whether they will be forced to pay higher rates. Banks and asset managers face a greatly increased risk of fines, litigation and reputational damage if they poorly manage the transition for existing contracts and products, with regulators likely to watching closely whether they are treating customers fairly.

11. Will Libor be history from 2022?

Regulators insist the transition won’t be delayed, but be prepared for a possible “synthetic” Libor. The U.K. regulator has hinted at the continued publication of the benchmark using a “more robust” methodology not based on bank submissions. This would only be applicable for legacy contracts that can’t switch to another rate. Details remain sketchy.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com