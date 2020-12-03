1. What’s the big worry?

As much as half of the outstanding contracts priced in Libor expire after 2021. That means the clock is ticking to switch those agreements (known as “legacy contracts”) to non-Libor rates. The derivatives market -- the biggest for Libor -- has largely resolved the issue, but other major areas including loans and bonds are struggling for a solution, even in the face of demands from authorities to be ready for the switch.

2. Why is Libor disappearing?

For about 50 years, Libor has helped determine the cost of borrowing around the world. It is a daily average of what banks say they would have to pay to borrow from one another and forms the basis for floating-rate or variable loans and bonds, as well as derivatives. The London-based British Bankers’ Association formalized the gauge in 1986 when it needed a way to price interest-rate swaps and syndicated loans. But as markets evolved, the trading that helped inform banks’ estimates dried up. After evidence emerged in 2008 that European and U.S. lenders had manipulated rates to benefit their own portfolios, the benchmark has been seen as tainted. By 2017, a dozen banks had paid penalties approaching $10 billion.

3. Who cares about Libor?

Lots of people do. They include pension and fund managers, insurance companies, lenders big and small and Wall Street banks that package loans into securities. Equipment leases, commercial paper, sovereign bonds, student and auto loans, bank deposits and mortgages are among the $370 trillion of financial products that the International Swaps and Derivatives Association says are tied to Libor and related interbank rates. Companies, banks and investors use derivatives such as interest-rate swaps to hedge risk or to speculate.

4. What’s taking Libor’s place?

Central banks have been working to develop benchmarks that are a truer reflection of the cost of capital and -- unlike modern-day Libor -- are based on actual transactions. The upshot is an array of acronyms with varying degrees of catchiness, including SOFR (the U.S.’s Secured Overnight Financing Rate), Sonia (the U.K.’s Sterling Overnight Index Average) and ESTR (the Euro Short-Term Rate). In one important aspect they all fall short.

5. How do they differ?

Libor offers forward-looking rates that incorporate market expectations for the cost of borrowing over a particular time scale, from overnight to one year. The new benchmarks mostly reflect overnight lending rates. (SOFR is based on the U.S. repo market, where cash is briefly exchanged for securities such as U.S. Treasuries.) Rewriting legacy contracts so they track an overnight benchmark instead of, say, a three-month rate, may end up in litigation since garnering unanimous agreement on a replacement or “fallback” rate would be difficult. Efforts to get lawmakers to support legislation that would impose fallback language or benchmarks on financial products that lack a viable replacement rate have fallen flat, partly because they’ve been preoccupied with Covid-19.

6. How would the deadline extension help?

Because the benchmarks that may get a reprieve -- including dollar Libor rates over 3, 6 and 12 months -- are the most commonly used. Waiting until June 2023 to end them should allow for the majority of contracts tied to dollar Libor to expire naturally without the need to shift to a new benchmark, according to a senior Federal Reserve official. As originally planned, Libor’s administrator will stop publishing rates for the other dollar Libor benchmarks, as well as for sterling, the euro, yen and Swiss franc, in 2022. Financial companies have been discouraged from writing new Libor contracts beyond 2021.

7. How else has Covid-19 changed the landscape?

It gummed up the transition by disrupting the campaign to ditch Libor, and even intensified the use of the benchmark. Both the U.S. and U.K. governments allowed Libor to be referenced as part of emergency loan programs to help keep businesses afloat. The Bank of England delayed plans to encourage banks to ditch the rate and the U.K. pushed back a deadline for lenders to cease issuing Libor-linked contracts.

8. What happened with derivatives?

A protocol taking effect in late January will enable firms to incorporate fallback language into derivatives contracts, so they can transition smoothly into replacement benchmarks. That will help firms avoid renegotiations and a cliff-edge Libor scenario. An estimated $200 trillion of financial contracts reference dollar Libor alone, with 95% of this exposure in derivatives, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Widespread adoption of the protocol is necessary to mitigate broader risks, according to the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system. A key stage was reached in October when interest-rate swaps on more than $80 trillion in notional debt switched to the new U.S. benchmark SOFR as the discounting rate.

9. How will this affect regular consumers?

There’ll be scrutiny over whether they will be forced to pay higher interest rates. Banks and asset managers face a greatly increased risk of fines, litigation and reputational damage if they poorly manage the transition for existing contracts and products, with regulators likely to watching closely whether they are treating customers fairly. Meantime, Moody’s Investors Service has warned of increased credit risks due to slow progress on switching from Libor.

