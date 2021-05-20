Several developments have eased those concerns. The derivatives market established a protocol to include so-called fallback language in contracts that will automatically transition them from Libor. New York state approved a law providing a further backstop for contracts hatched on Wall Street. The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve are pushing for legislation to mop up the rest. Vitally, regulators extended until the end of June 2023 the deadline for dealing with legacy contracts priced in most U.S. dollar Libor rates. (Used for more than $200 trillion of products, dollar Libor is the most widespread of five Libor currency rates.) That means most dollar Libor contracts will expire naturally, without needing to shift to a new benchmark. Regulators reiterated that no new dollar Libor contracts can be issued after 2021.