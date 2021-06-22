1. What is Libor?
Libor is a daily average of what banks say they would charge to lend to one another. It’s offered in five currencies and over various time periods, up to one year. Formalized by the British Bankers’ Association in 1986 to help set prices for derivatives and syndicated loans, Libor is used by pension and fund managers, insurance providers, big and small lenders and Wall Street banks that package loans into securities. Some $370 trillion worth of financial products are tied to the benchmark, including equipment leases, student and auto loans and bank deposits. The biggest component is derivatives such as interest-rate swaps — trades of a fixed interest rate for a floating one or vice versa — which are used by companies, banks and investors to hedge risk or speculate. Of the five Libor currency rates, the one tied to the U.S. dollar (“dollar Libor”) is most widespread, accounting for more $200 trillion worth of products.
2. Why is it disappearing?
As markets evolved, the trading that helped inform banks’ estimates dried up. Evidence emerged in 2008 that European and U.S. lenders had manipulated rates to benefit their own portfolios, tainting the benchmark and resulting in a dozen banks paying billions of dollars in fines. In 2017, the Bank of England decided that Libor would be phased out by the end of 2021.
3. Why is killing Libor such a challenge?
The finance industry needs to find suitable replacements. Beyond that, there’s the fate of millions of Libor-priced contracts that run past 2021, known as legacy contracts. Updating legacy contracts can prove a complicated process, raising the risk of a chaotic transition that has been likened by some to Y2K and the fear of computer systems misfiring at the end of the last millennium. Rather than planes potentially falling from the sky, the worry is that a mass of litigation will ensue as lenders and borrowers fail to agree on what rate to pay following Libor’s exit.
4. Does that mean trouble is coming?
Several developments have eased the concern. Regulators in the derivatives market established a protocol to include so-called fallback language in contracts that will automatically transition them from Libor. In the U.S., New York state approved a law that provides a further backstop for contracts hatched on Wall Street. President Joe Biden’s administration and the U.S. Federal Reserve are pushing for legislation to mop up anything else. Vitally, regulators extended the deadline until the end of June 2023 for dealing with legacy contracts priced in most dollar Libor rates. Most of those contracts will have expired by then. Regulators reiterated that no new dollar Libor contracts can be issued after 2021.
5. How are Libor’s replacements shaping up?
Central banks have been working to develop benchmarks that are a truer reflection of the cost of capital and based on actual transactions. One common problem is that some of the new benchmarks, such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate in the U.S., mostly reflect overnight borrowing rates, since there isn’t yet a sufficient volume of transactions to establish a so-called forward-looking curve. Borrowers dislike that because they’re less able to predict payments, and loans won’t reflect expectations of rate changes — key attractions of Libor. Also unlike Libor, the new rates fail to capture the credit risk that banks assume when they lend to each other. During the 2008 financial crisis, Libor jumped even as central banks cut interest rates because of the heightened risk that lenders would go bust.
6. What do these shortcomings mean?
In the U.S., alternative benchmarks that offer longer-term rates and incorporate credit risk are gaining popularity with borrowers and banks. The likes of Ameribor, published by the American Financial Exchange, have the potential to disrupt the transition to SOFR by splintering the trading that’s needed to establish the official replacement for Libor.
7. Will regular consumers be affected?
There’ll be scrutiny over whether regular borrowers will be forced to pay higher interest rates after the switch from Libor. Analysts say banks and asset managers face a greatly increased risk of fines, litigation and reputational damage if they poorly manage the transition, with regulators likely to be watching closely whether they are treating customers fairly.
