Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wields almost unbridled power in Turkey, is seeking another term in presidential and parliamentary elections slated for May. With the country facing an economic crisis, polls were suggesting a tight race that could threaten his 20-year rule, the longest in Turkey’s history. Electoral rules were rewritten to give him and his party an edge; critics accused him of leaning on the courts to disqualify strong competitors and said the constitution bars him from running again. And all that was before a pair of powerful earthquakes devastated parts of the country’s southeast, leaving tens of thousands dead or missing and spurring criticism of his government.

1. Why is Erdogan facing criticism over the earthquakes?

The collapse of so many buildings has revived longstanding complaints that builders were allowed to sacrifice safety in favor of speed and cost during a construction boom. Construction firms have been known to remove supporting columns from some shops and parking lots, and making changes in bearing walls, building doors and windows. Survivors and opposition parties also say the government hasn’t responded adequately to one of Turkey’s worst natural disasters. Erdogan has conceded there were difficulties in dispatching urgent aid amid harsh winter conditions to all 10 affected provinces, but insisted that all available means to help had been mobilized.

2. What were his challenges before the earthquakes?

Erdogan has been seen as an increasingly authoritarian leader after effectively shifting Turkey to an executive presidency with sweeping powers in 2018. Though Turkey’s opposition parties rarely coordinate strategy, this time Erdogan faces a serious challenge from a six-party opposition bloc, which includes ex-allies who helped build his political empire. And the election comes as the nation is contending with the worst cost-of-living crisis in two decades. Erdogan remains Turkey’s most popular politician, but his Justice and Development Party has lost support among the poor, who had been among its most stalwart backers.

3. Why are prices so high?

Turkey’s inflation rate was almost 58% in January, having reached a 24-year peak of 85.5% in October. Pandemic disruptions and the war in Ukraine have fueled inflation in many nations, but Erdogan’s unconventional economic views have amplified the problem in Turkey. While many central banks have increased interest rates to combat inflation, Erdogan takes the unorthodox position that doing so has the opposite effect. Under pressure from him, Turkey’s central bank has cut rates. In pre-election pledges that will test the country’s fiscal health, Erdogan has promised to protect citizens’ purchasing power by significantly increasing pensions and civil servants’ pay, as well as the minimum wage.

4. When will elections be held?

Officials have indicated Erdogan still views May 14 as the ideal date. But as the extent of earthquake damage becomes clearer, that timeline appears ambitious. With millions now homeless, the elections might have to be held on June 18, the original date before Erdogan hinted at an earlier one. Pushing the vote beyond June 18 isn’t something Erdogan can do on his own under the current constitution, which allows the president to do such a thing only during times of war.

5. Who will challenge Erdogan?

The six-party alliance has yet to declare its candidate for the presidency. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of its biggest party, has put himself forward. In local elections in 2019, Kilicdaroglu led his Republican People’s Party to victory against Erdogan’s party in Turkey’s largest cities. He’s not as popular as the party’s Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul. But in December, Imamoglu was convicted of insulting election officials and his prison sentence of two years and seven months, if upheld on appeal, will ban him from politics. Critics accuse Erdogan of influencing the judiciary to prevent rivals such as Imamoglu from running, an allegation the government has denied.

6. Is Erdogan violating the constitution by running again?

His critics say he is, because the constitution limits presidents to two consecutive five-year terms unless parliament calls a snap election during the second term. Officials in Erdogan’s administration say that for purposes of that provision, he’s only in his first term — having been directly elected by the people for the first time in 2018, a year after a referendum shifted the country to a new presidential system. Before that, in 2014, he’d been elected president by parliament, after serving as prime minister for the previous 11 years. The country’s Supreme Election Board has the final say over the eligibility of presidential candidates and is unlikely to oppose Erdogan’s bid.

7. What are the prospects for parliament?

Polls suggest Erdogan’s party and its smaller partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, could struggle to sustain the parliamentary majority they won in the last election in 2018. Their prospects would improve if they don’t have to compete against the People’s Democratic Party, which advocates for the rights of Turkey’s Kurdish minority and is the third largest bloc in parliament. It did well enough in elections in 2015 to deny Erdogan’s party a parliamentary majority. A court is considering disbanding the People’s Democratic Party over separatism charges related to alleged ties to Kurdish militants — charges it denies.

8. How has Erdogan changed electoral rules?

Amendments that take effect on April 6 exempt the president from a prohibition on ministers using state resources to organize their campaigns or attend rallies. They also reduce the percentage of overall votes a party must win to enter parliament to 7% from 10%, and make it harder for smaller parties to win seats on their own, forcing them to run on tickets dominated by bigger allies.

