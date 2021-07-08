Ethiopia’s $107 billion economy expanded by more than an eye-popping 9% a year for a decade through 2020 as investment flooded in. Yet Covid-19 has dropped the projected growth rate to about 2% in 2021, with the prospects of a quick rebound in investor sentiment dimmed by the current crisis. With its finances under strain, the government announced that it wants to restructure external debt (it holds $25 billion in total) under a Group of 20 program. But the U.S. government has imposed sanctions on Ethiopia over the Tigray violence and urged multilateral lenders to halt their engagement with Abiy’s administration, and a block on their funding could derail the nation’s plans to rework its obligations. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded Ethiopia’s debt rating, citing the restructuring, double-digit inflation and elevated political risks.