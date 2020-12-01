1. What sparked the conflict?

Abiy said Tigray People’s Liberation Front forces assaulted a military base to steal weapons. The TPLF, which governed Tigray, said the offensive was a preemptive strike because federal troops were preparing to attack its territory.

2. Why were ties so tense?

Relations between Tigray and Abiy’s administration have been strained since he took office in 2018 and set about consolidating power under his newly formed Prosperity Party. That sidelined the TPLF, which had been the nation’s pre-eminent power broker. Tensions ratcheted up after Tigray staged regional elections in September in defiance of a directive to postpone them because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the federal parliament retaliated by ordering the Treasury to halt direct budget support to the regional administration. Tigray’s leaders were also angered by the federal government’s attempt to reshuffle the military leadership stationed in their territory and calls by the nation’s House of Representatives to designate the TPLF as a terrorist organization.

3. What’s the background to the animosity?

Africa’s oldest nation state, Ethiopia has long been plagued by discord among its more than 80 ethnic groups. The country was an absolute monarchy until the 1974 socialist revolution that deposed Emperor Haile Selassie. It became a multi-ethnic federation in 1991, when a TPLF-led alliance of rebels overthrew the Marxist military regime that followed Selassie. The Tigrayans, though comprising just 6% of the population, dominated national politics, infuriating the bigger Oromo and Amhara communities. Hailemariam Desalegn quit as prime minister in 2018 after failing to quell violent protests that began in late 2015 and claimed several hundred lives. The ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front named Abiy, an Oromo, as his successor.

4. How has Abiy handled the situation?

The prime minister’s rule started off with a bang. He scrapped bans on opposition and rebel groups, purged allegedly corrupt officials and ended two decades of acrimony with neighboring Eritrea -- an initiative that won him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. He also put out the welcome mat for foreign capital to maintain momentum in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies. But he’s struggled to keep the peace. Besides the dissent in Tigray, he’s had to contend with violent protests after the June killing of popular Oromo musician Hachalu Hundessa, which claimed about 200 lives. Inter-communal fighting in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region in September left at least 140 people dead and drove more than 25,000 others from their homes. Ethnic conflict continues to simmer in the Amhara region, and attacks and abductions perpetrated by militia groups in parts of the central Oromia region show no sign of letting up. A number of key opposition leaders have been arrested.

5. How deadly has the Tigray conflict been?

Very. The region was already heavily militarized because of its proximity to Eritrea, which fought a war with Ethiopia from 1998 to 2000. There are no accurate figures for the number of people who’ve died in the fighting, although diplomats have received reports of heavy casualties. The violence has triggered a humanitarian crisis, displacing tens of thousands of people and giving rise to widespread shortages of food, fuel and other essentials. The Tigrayan forces were heavily armed and dislodging them from their mountain strongholds could be an arduous task.

6. How’s the region been impacted?

The conflict spilled over Ethiopia’s borders, with TPLF forces firing rockets into Eritrea, which it has accused of siding with the federal government. Eritrea hasn’t responded to the allegation. Sudan has also been impacted, with more than 45,000 people having fled across its border to escape the fighting by late November -- a figure the United Nations warned could reach 100,000 within six months if peace wasn’t restored. And Ethiopia pulled back about 3,000 of its troops who’d been helping Somalia’s government fight an Islamist insurgency to help with the Tigray offensive, according to three people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to comment. That’s raised concerns of a security vacuum across Ethiopia’s eastern border.

7. What’s at stake for the economy?

Ethiopia’s $107 billion economy has expanded more than 9% a year over the past decade as investment flooded in, making it one of the world’s fastest growing. The International Monetary Fund expected the growth rate to slow significantly to 1.9% in 2020 due to the pandemic. Investor sentiment took a hit from the protests after Hachalu’s slaying, dimming the prospects of a rebound. The military showdown in Tigray has made a bad situation worse, as evidenced by a slump in the nation’s Eurobonds. There’s also a risk that the government’s plans to open telecommunications and other state-dominated industries to outside investors could be derailed. MTN Group Ltd. and Vodacom Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest mobile-phone companies, which expressed interest in entering Ethiopia, have raised concerns about the security situation, while Kenya’s biggest bank has paused its plans to expand there.

