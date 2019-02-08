Elections for the European Parliament used to be dull affairs. This time is different. The continent-wide vote May 23-26 is shaping up to be something of a referendum on the whole 60-year European Union experiment, in part because the ballot comes amid Britain’s drawn-out departure from the bloc. An expected clash of values and policies will extend far beyond the assembly itself, with ripple effects on other European institutions and on national politics. With the U.K. likely to have to take part, there are worries British voters could also use the occasion to deliver a verdict on Brexit.

1. How is it that Europe’s future will be on the ballot?

In many countries, the role of the EU now dominates domestic politics too. And for the first time, there’s a real possibility that anti-EU parties could win enough seats to disrupt legislative business rather than just rail against it, as Nigel Farage of the U.K., Marine Le Pen of France and Matteo Salvini of Italy have done. Emmanuel Macron, who defeated Le Pen in the 2017 French presidential election, says the upcoming contest is a choice for or against Europe.

2. Who’s fighting against the EU?

Particular attention will be on the EU Parliament’s euroskeptic faction led by Salvini’s League and Le Pen’s National Rally and whether they succeed in broadening their base. Salvini has formed a campaign alliance with nationalist parties in Germany, Finland and Denmark and held talks with potential partners in Poland and Hungary. Even without new allies, this group’s share of seats will grow to almost 9% from 5%, according to a March 29 projection published by the assembly. Traditionally, euroskeptic forces have been divided and failed to form a single bloc.

3. Who squares off against the euro skeptics?

Most candidates run under the mantle of domestic parties that are part of European political families, like Christian Democrats (home of German Chancellor Angela Merkel) or Socialists (encompassing the party of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez). This facilitates the forming of alliances in the EU Parliament after each election. That’s why Salvini has tried to unite nationalist forces across EU countries under a common program, while Macron’s “Republic on the Move” party has chosen to campaign in a coalition with Europe’s Liberal political family.

4. What do the anti-EU parties want?

Generally, they’ve moved away from rhetoric about destroying the EU to insisting on taming it, for instance by restoring internal borders. Steve Bannon, the onetime chief political strategist of U.S. President Donald Trump, has set up a Brussels-based organization called The Movement to provide polling support to populist parties that favor national sovereignty and immigration curbs. More sensitive to the risk of election meddling by anti-EU forces, the bloc is introducing financial penalties against European political parties and foundations that misuse personal data in the campaign. At the same time, Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has called for new global rules on the Internet in a bid, among other things, to ensure the integrity of elections.

5. How could the vote become a referendum on Brexit?

While still unclear whether the U.K. will take part in the European elections, it’s looking increasingly probable. The EU on April 10 further delayed the country’s departure deadline until Oct. 31 after Prime Minister Theresa May repeatedly failed to win support in the British Parliament for her Brexit deal. EU law requires every member country to have representatives in the European Parliament. That means U.K. politicians are gearing up to run for the country’s 73 seats. Farage, who launched the campaign for his Brexit Party on April 12, is hoping to woo voters angry that Britain is still in the EU almost three years after the country’s historic referendum to leave the bloc. On the other hand, the U.K.’s political paralysis could also benefit pro-EU forces like the centrist Liberal Democrats and, if it’s registered in time, Change UK. That new political party, created by Conservative and Labour defectors, backs a second referendum on leaving the EU.

6. How does the European ballot work?

Seats in the European Parliament are contested across the EU, with most member nations functioning as single constituencies. The assembly’s size has grown over the years to 751 seats as the EU expanded to more than 500 million people. The U.K.’s planned withdrawal -- whenever it happens -- will reduce the number of seats to 705. Each country has a share proportionate to its population; some nations might also hold national or regional elections at the same time. The twice-a-decade vote is one of the biggest democratic exercises on Earth. Within each country, seats are awarded to parties according to the proportion of votes, a system that paves the way for insurgent national groups to harvest protest ballots.

7. What is the European Parliament, exactly?

It’s like the lower house of a bicameral legislative branch -- the EU’s version of the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.K. House of Commons. In the EU case, however, the upper house isn’t an assembly of individuals but rather the governments of member countries. The European Parliament helps govern the EU as its only directly elected institution, countering criticism that the bloc is a project driven by elites. The assembly grew out of a body that dated back to the 1952 European Coal and Steel Community, the EU’s precursor, with members being appointed by the bloc’s national parliaments before the first direct elections took place in 1979.

8. What are its powers?

It decides on the EU’s 140 billion-euro ($158 billion) annual budget and crafts European laws on everything from banker bonuses and electricity flows to car emissions and e-cigarettes. It approves the leadership of the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, which is due to start a new term in November. It has veto authority over EU trade agreements. It passes resolutions and organizes hearings on issues of public interest. While lacking a serious role in traditional foreign-policy matters, the body also acts as a barometer of public opinion in Europe and can agitate for action by the commission and national governments in external as well as domestic affairs.

9. Does it ever make front-page news?

The EU Parliament came of age politically in 1999 when it forced the resignation of the entire European Commission leadership team under then-President Jacques Santer because of a scandal affecting France’s appointee. Since then, it has continued to gain legislative powers through European constitutional changes and political clout through assertiveness. The last two commission presidents have been forced to make changes to their leadership teams as a result of Parliament objections to individual nominees. On the legislative front more recently, the assembly successfully agitated for and then endorsed a proposal to end the biannual seasonal clock change in Europe.

10. Have voters had enough of the EU?

The European Parliament conducted surveys last year on citizens’ attitudes toward the EU and found that more people than ever -- 62 percent -- regard their country’s membership of the bloc to be a good thing. An even higher percentage -- 68 percent -- said they believe their nation has benefited as a result. On the other hand, many EU citizens view lawmakers and bureaucrats in Brussels with suspicion and pay much more attention to national personalities. In the last EU legislative election, in 2014, voter turnout hit a record low of 42.6 percent.

