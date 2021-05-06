People who have survived Covid-19 and those vaccinated against it will probably be protected against the disease for some time. Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle found blood sera collected from patients who had recovered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection early in the pandemic displayed “generally weak” neutralizing ability against the virus 4-8 months later. But a single immunization with a so-called mRNA vaccine from either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech boosted immunological memory, with the concentration of neutralizing antibodies increasing about a thousand fold. Importantly, they found those antibodies appeared potent against the South African variant. It’s likely that re-exposure to the virus via a natural infection will also bolster protection. As more and more people develop immunity, the virus will find those who are not yet immune, so long as herd immunity isn’t established to protect them. That will mean that people who can’t get vaccinated -- because their immune systems are compromised, or they have allergies to vaccine ingredients, or are too young (none of the vaccines authorized in Western countries have been approved for children) -- will remain vulnerable. Some scientists have predicted that, once the endemic phase is reached and primary exposure to the virus is in childhood, SARS-CoV-2 may be no more virulent than the common cold.