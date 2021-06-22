There’s considerable uncertainty about that. Authors of a scientific paper published in November in the Lancet calculated that if a vaccine could provide a lifelong, fail-safe shield against infection with SARS-CoV-2, it would need to reach 60% to 72% of people to establish herd immunity. While the Covid vaccines in use around the world are good, they aren’t perfect, which means immunization rates will need to be higher. The shots have been shown to offer 50% to 97% protection against becoming sick, but it’s mostly unknown how well they prevent people from getting an asymptomatic infection that could be passed on. If a vaccine is 80% effective at preventing any infection, 75% to 90% of people would need to be immunized, according to the Lancet paper. That would be a high bar given that large numbers of people are hesitant to get the vaccines and most of the shots are authorized only for adults and older children. Another unknown is the duration of protection. The shorter it is, the higher the rates of immunization required to establish herd immunity. Vaccines might not have to do all the work to get there: Some people who’ve already had the virus will be protected against it, although not as well asthose who’ve been inoculated.