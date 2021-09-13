Social pressure, instead of structural seniority, seems to be the trump card now. Instead of propping up its bond prices, or cutting down payables to its suppliers, Evergrande is appeasing buyers of its wealth products, which do not even appear as liabilities on its balance sheet. Late last week, it promised to repay small investors with less than 100,000 yuan of holdings in full. On Monday, it went a step further, offering to redeem all investors with physical assets it owns, such as unsold apartments, store fronts or even parking lots, at as much as 52% discount to market price, reported Caixin.